PISS POOR EFFORT

The latest Trump executive order creates the Gold Card Visa at the reduced price $1 million, originally priced at $5 million. There have been a number of concerns expressed about access, ethics, inappropriate candidates and basic fairness. The card, as shown in a number of papers and online, appears not to be gold colored but more urine colored. This might be appropriate symbolism.

There are other special visa schemes including the H-1B “…that allows U.S. employers to hire foreign workers in specialty occupations, as well as fashion models,…” (thanks wikipedia). Approx 250 models, including the now First Lady, Melania Trump, have received this visa. 

Whatever the color, it is more important that the visas go to people who will be of benefit to the country.

Earn you visa, don’t just buy it.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia

