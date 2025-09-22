INEC: 17 Political Parties to Contest FCT Area Council Elections

• Says 5.4m Nigerians register for CVR after fifth week

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that 17 political parties will contest for the 2026 Federal Capital Territory (FCT) area council elections.

The electoral body had scheduled the FCT Area Council elections to be held on Saturday February 21, 2026.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information & Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, disclosed in a statement on Monday following the publication of the final list of candidates

He recalled that on August 18, 2025, the commission published the personal particulars of candidates that emerged from primaries conducted by political parties.

He stressed that a total of 17 political parties uploaded the particulars of their candidates (Form EC9) by the deadline of 6.00pm on Monday, August 11, 2025 and at the end of the period for withdrawal and substitution of candidates.

“Consequently, the commission hereby publishes the final list of candidates that will contest in the 2026 FCT Area Council Election,” Olumekun noted.

He added that the full list of the candidates by party, age, gender and academic qualifications has been uploaded to its website and social media platforms for public information.

“With this publication, no further withdrawal or replacement of candidates will be allowed except in the event of death of a candidate or running mate before Election Day as provided by Section 34(1) of the Electoral Act,” Olumekun said.

Meanwhile, the commission has revealed that online registration for the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) has hit 5,385,060 after the fifth week.

It said females constitute 2,799,844, while the males: 2,585,216; whereas the youths between ages 18 and 34 constitute 3,604,668; students – 1,354,274 and Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) constitute 114,713

The commission noted that a total of 764,695 online and physical registration were completed after week four; out of which 418,750 are females, 345,945 males; youths (18-34): 565,927; students: 279,172 and PWDs constitute 10,838.