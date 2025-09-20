Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka Supports Campaign to Honour Igbo Ancestors

A powerful campaign is underway to give Igbo ancestors a befitting funeral after 223 years, with Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka lending his influential voice to the cause.

Prof. Soyinka’s endorsement has been instrumental in sensitising local, national, and international stakeholders about the significance of this event and its relevance to shared history.

The campaign centres around the Igbo Landing, a historic site on St. Simons Island, Georgia, where enslaved Igbo people bravely resisted slavery by walking into the sea and drowning in May 1803. This event has become a potent symbol of resistance and freedom for both the Gullah Geechee people and the Igbo people.

The Gullah Geechee people are an African American ethnic group living in the Lowcountry region of the United States, particularly in the coastal areas and Sea Islands of North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida. They are direct descendants of enslaved West and Central Africans, including Igbo people, who were forcibly brought to the Americas during the transatlantic slave trade.

The Igbo Landing is a site of immense historical and cultural significance, representing a shared memory of the brutalities of slavery and the determination of enslaved people to resist their oppressors. A memorial will serve as a reminder of the brutalities of slavery and the resistance of enslaved people, providing a space for reflection on the significance of this event and its relevance to contemporary social justice and human rights issues.

In Igbo culture, a befitting funeral is crucial for the deceased to transition peacefully to the afterlife. Traditional Igbo funeral rites include Community Involvement: Shared celebration and grief, reflecting the importance of community, Burial (Ikwa Ozu): A ceremony to ensure the dead person’s spirit finds solace, often held days, months or years after burial and Rituals for Spirit: Pouring libations, breaking kolanuts, and other sacrifices to honor the deceased and protect the living.

To honour the Igbo ancestors and the site of resistance, the campaign aims to: Erect a Historical Marker: A marker was unveiled on May 24, 2022, at Old Stables Corner on St Simons Island, Georgia by Georgia Historical Society, Preserve Cultural Heritage: Recognise and honour the history of the Igbo Landing, preserving the cultural heritage of both the Gullah Geechee people and the Igbo people, Promote Education: Incorporate the history of Igbo Landing into school curricula, ensuring future generations understand the significance of this event.

Individuals can join the campaign by: Spreading Awareness: Sharing information about the significance of the Igbo Landing and its importance, Educating Leaders: Informing those in power about the event’s relevance and urging them to take action, and Supporting the Effort: Contributing to the provision of a befitting burial for the heroic ancestors and memorialisation of the site.