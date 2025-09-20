Enhancing Water Safety, Sokoto Distributes Motorised Boats, Life Jackets to Riverine Communities

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

In a bid to enhance water transportation and ensure the safety of lives and property in riverine communities, the Sokoto State Government has distributed 20 motorised boats and 1,000 life jackets to affected areas.

The distribution ceremony, was attended by the state Governor, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, and other dignitaries.

According to Governor Ahmad Aliyu, the initiative is aimed at mitigating the effects of flooding and ensuring the safety of lives and property in riverine communities.

He noted that many local government areas in the state face severe flooding during the rainy season, which sometimes leads to loss of lives and property.

The governor warned the captains of the boats against overloading, stressing that they must strictly adhere to the passenger limit for which each boat is designed. He also urged the local government chairmen to take responsibility for the security and proper management of the boats.

The distribution of the motorised boats and life jackets is part of the state government’s efforts to support the development of riverine communities and ensure the safety of lives and property.

The initiative has been commended by stakeholders, who described it as a timely intervention that will go a long way in enhancing water transportation and reducing the risk of accidents in riverine communities.

With the distribution of the motorised boats and life jackets, the Sokoto State Government has demonstrated its commitment to the safety and well-being of its citizens, particularly those living in riverine communities.