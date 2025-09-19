Tuggar to Represent Nigeria at WEF’s 2025 Sustainable Development Impact Meeting

Dike Onwuamaeze





The World Economic Forum (WEF) has announced that Nigeria’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr. Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, would be among over 1,000 leaders and experts from business, government, international organisations and civil society that will come together at its “Sustainable Development Impact Meetings 2025 to Foster Collaboration on Shared Challenges.”

The meeting, which will take place from September 22 to 26 in New York City, United States of America, will strengthen collaboration and renew action on sustainability and inclusive growth.

It will also provide dialogues on accelerating progress in economic growth, responsible technology and sustainable development.

WEF said the meetings, taking place on the margins of the 80th United Nations General Assembly and Global Goals Week, would serve to accelerate renewed progress on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

It described the meeting as “a pivotal moment for the global economy, one marked by profound transformations – from slow growth to complex trade dynamics to unprecedented speed on technological advancements – the Forum will convene its long-standing communities of purpose to help make progress on shared priorities.”

WEF said the multilateral system is in flux, with the future of multilateralism uncertain and the latest data suggesting that only 17.per cent of the SDGs are on track to be achieved by 2030.

It said: “Nearly half are showing minimal or moderate progress and over one third have stalled or even regressed.

“As the world faces increasing numerous crises from geopolitics to economic growth within our planetary boundaries, SDIM25 aims to facilitate action by convening leaders from across sectors and regions to drive inclusive and sustainable growth at speed and scale.”

WEF also said that in the context of geoeconomic uncertainty, the meetings will also serve as a critical platform for leaders to engage in dialogues on improving outcomes for people, planet and economies.

“With geopolitical tensions intensifying and sustainability at a crossroads, this moment is about turning shared challenges into shared solutions by strengthening public-private cooperation and shaping an inclusive global economy,” said President and CEO, World Economic Forum, Borge Brende.

He added that “in a year where the need for cooperation is matched only by the difficulty of achieving it, SDIM25 provides a unique space for cross-pollination in addressing the most pressing developmental challenges of our time.”

WEF said that 70 top government officials, including 22 leaders from international organizations and over 500 decision-makers from business will participate in person and engage in carefully curated discussions on new ways to accelerate sustainable development.

The programme will address the most urgent global challenges, such as the humanitarian crises, inclusive economic growth and climate action.

Seven sessions will be livestreamed here to share insights with the media and the public.

The meetings will also see the release of new insights, including the Chief Economists Outlook and reports on carbon capture and utilization, the economic case for tackling climate and health challenges and the potential of digital trade practices to reduce carbon emissions.