Ritemate Technologies Urges Nigerian Firms to Register with NDPC

Funmi Ogundare

Ritemate Technologies has warned Nigerian organisations to urgently register with the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) as data controllers or processors and prepare for their annual Compliance Audit Returns (CAR).

The organisation made the call recently, at a two-day training on Data Privacy, Protection, and Compliance, organised by the licensed Data Protection Compliance Organisation (DPCO) in Lagos.

The event equipped participants with practical knowledge of the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDPA) 2023, lawful data processing principles, data subject rights, breach management, third-party risks, and challenges posed by emerging technologies like AI, IoT, and Big Data.

In his remarks, Ritemate Technologies Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Jide Ogunleye, stressed that compliance was not only about avoiding penalties but also about building trust, boosting competitiveness and safeguarding corporate reputation in a digital-first economy.

“We are equipping organisations with the tools, policies and governance frameworks they need to thrive responsibly in today’s data-driven world,” Ogunleye said. “At Ritemate, our mission is to make compliance practical, sustainable and value-adding.”

Beyond open trainings, the organisation, he noted, also delivers bespoke, organisation-specific compliance support, offering services such as data audits and filings, Data Protection Impact Assessments (DPIA), policy review and implementation, awareness training and compliance advisory.

He reaffirmed Ritemate Technologies’ commitment to helping businesses turn data protection from a regulatory burden into a competitive advantage by embedding data governance, security and accountability across all levels.

Participants described the sessions as insightful and eye-opening, noting they left with clear steps for embedding compliance structures in their operations.