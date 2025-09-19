Gov Lawal’s N1bn Business Support to Boost Local Entrepreneurship in Zamfara

Governor Dauda Lawal has assured local entrepreneurs that Zamfara State is on a new path and is making significant and transformative strides.

The Governor spoke at the inauguration and distribution of grants under the SABER (SERBS) programme at the JB Yakubu Secretariat, Gusau.

A statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, explained that the State Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER) Programme represents a landmark in the state’s economic renewal.

The statement further described SABER as a five-year, performance-based, multi-sectorial initiative supported by the World Bank, carefully designed to dismantle barriers, stimulate private enterprise and generate sustainable jobs for the people of Zamfara.

Under the project, N150,000 will be distributed to 2,000 beneficiaries across the state to support nano and micro businesses. Additionally, 1,000 individuals in small and medium-sized businesses will receive N500,000 each. Furthermore, 60 people from medium and large-scale businesses will benefit from a grant of N5 million each.

In his remarks, Governor Lawal noted that the total amount allocated for the disbursement component of the programme is approximately N1.1 billion, with funding support ranging from $20 million USD to $52 million USD between 2022 and 2026.

“We are gathered today to launch the program with the commencement of the disbursement of money to support various categories of businessmen and women throughout the state.

“There are three main categories of disbursements to be made. We have carefully reviewed relevant government institutions and the private sector, represented by the Chamber of Commerce leadership, to select beneficiaries in each support category,” the Governor said.

He noted further that the SABER programme, coordinated by the Ministry of Budget and Planning, is implemented by various MDAs, including the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, ZAGIS, and others like Finance, Agriculture, and Justice. It also involves the Internal Revenue Service, Housing Corporation, and ZITDA, working in conjunction with the Ease of Doing Business Committee.

Earlier, the Director-General of Nigeria’s Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN), Charles Odii, commended Governor Dauda Lawal for his numerous efforts to support local businesses in Zamfara State.

“I am glad that His Excellency the governor is not paying lip service to developing small businesses in Nigeria. I was sitting there, hearing that 2,000 businesses will get N150,000. I think it is important that if a small business owner gets N150,000, he will employ one person,” he said.