Fubara Promises Continuous Bond With Rivers People

. To make state broadcast at 6pm

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has promised continuous bond with the people of Rivers State.

The governor also expressed appreciation to Rivers people for the show of solidarity and support demonstrated on his return to office after the end of the six months emergency rule in the state.

Addressing journalists shortly after inspection of some sections of Government House, alongside his wife, the governor said the massive support was a demonstration of the bond between his administration and the people of Rivers State.

He assured them of his continuous sustenance of the bond by doing what will benefit the state and thanked all stakeholders and authorities that contributed to the return of normalcy in the state.

He said, “I know everyone wants to hear something from me. In fact you expected it when I landed from the aircraft.

“I am really humbled by what I saw at the Airport. I was briefed with pictures too on what happened here yesterday. Your reception really humbled me, because it shows love, confidence and solidarity.”

“I want to say that it is not just the celebration, or the massive reception, by the number of people who came out to show solidarity, but a reaffirmation of the bond between this government and the people that we are serving.”

” I want to assure you that we will by the grace of God continue to do those things that made you people love us. I want to appreciate everyone and to say that we love you.”

The governor further announced that he would address the state by 6pm today.

“We are going to address the state officially by 6pm this evening and in that state broadcast, every other person, every personality, every authority, that gave support to this nomalcy will be properly recognised.