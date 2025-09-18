Thovoethin: For Equity and Fairness, Badagry Division Should Produce Next Lagos Gov

Former head of department of Political Science at Lagos State University and Convener/Chairman of the 2027 Badagry for Lagos State Governor Agenda, Prof Paul-SewaThovoethin, in this interview speaks on issues around governance in the Centre of Excellence and why Badagry division should be given the opportunity to produce the next governor. Yusuf Ebiti brings excerpts:

How would you assess the performance of Governor BabajideSanwo-Olu’s administration in the past six years?

Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration has demonstrated commendable commitment to the ‘Greater Lagos’ vision, notable achievements in infrastructure, especially with the completion of the Blue Line Rail project, which are set to redefine public transportation. Although the rail projects were conceived earlier before his emergence as a governor, but his role in bringing it to reality is highly commendable. No one can be said to have done well as a governor without prioritising transportation infrastructure. However, one will expect that the governor should invest more in water transportation and even subsidise it to complement what he is doing on our roads, considering the aquatic nature of Lagos State.

Credit must also be given to the governor in the area of education, where he has been able to boost infrastructure in our primary and secondary schools and has also upgraded the state owned polytechnic and college of education and what that means is an increased access to education of our teeming youth in Lagos and the entire Nigeria. However, the total elimination of these two institutions will constitute a setback for the state, the implication being that Lagos state will no longer be producing middle level manpower and this is not good for the developmental agenda of the state. The Ogun state model in this regard could have been a better alternative. I will reiterate that the overall performance of Governor Sanwo-Olu in the area of infrastructure has been solid and progressive.

As a leader in Badagry, have your people enjoyed some benefits under this administration?

Yes, the people of Badagry have felt the state government’s presence in tangible ways. We have seen the construction and rehabilitation of key roads which were inaugurated by the governor recently. Moreover, a good number of Badagry people have been empowered under this administration. For instance, Badagry has benefited from employment across all sectors as well as in the area of political representation. Under this administration, Badagry has two commissioners which is unprecedented since the creation of the state and this is a laudable opportunity which must be commended. However, these benefits, while appreciated, are seen as foundational steps compared to the immense potential and needs of the Badagry Division, indicating that there is still a significant journey ahead in terms of integrated development in the area.

In what areas would you advise the administration to do more so that people can feel more positive impact?

They have to focus more on welfarist policies to mitigate the effects of the subsidy removal. There is also the need to increase the salaries of its workers because the minimum wage at the moment is not sufficient considering the economic realities in the state. In the case of Badagry, the administration should focus on three critical areas. Such focus should include the area of tourism infrastructure, economic empowerment and in education, especially with critical manpower development.

What was the purpose of your recent courtesy visits to the Badagry LGA Chairmen?

The purpose of my team’s recent visits to these three Local Government Councils was basically to galvanise the support of the three chairmen and conscientise them on the need for collective efforts to achieve the 2027 Badagry for Governor’s Agenda.

We know that these chairmen are pivotal to mobilising communities’ support and in channelling the aspirations of our people. This move is seen to be essential in order to synchronise our message and also in ensuring that every area in Badagry is aligned with our collective pursuit of the Badagry for Governor’s Agenda.

What prompted the call for Badagry for Lagos State Governor Agenda?

I will mention that the call is prompted by a long-standing history of political marginalisation and a deep-seated belief in the principle of equity and rotation. It is on record that Badagry Division is the only Division in Lagos that has yet to produce a Governor in Lagos State since its creation. Statistics show that Lagos state since its creation has produced nine indigenous governors who were either civilians or military administrators without a single Badagrian to be part of them. This calls for a serious concern.

Who are the next targeted stakeholders you intend to visit and why did you choose those set of people?

Our next targeted stakeholders are the royal fathers, religious leaders, political leaders, leadership of the market associations and youth councils across the Badagry Division. Their endorsement and support are critical for authentic grassroots mobilisation. Engaging them will demonstrate that this Agenda is not just a political project but a communal movement that has the backing and the support of the entire Badagry community.

What has been your contribution towards the political progress of Badagry Local Government?

My contribution towards Badagry Local Government has been in the form of advocacy, mentorship and bridge building.

I have focused on mentoring young emerging leaders, encouraging political participation and fostering unity among our political leaders to present a strong and common front for the advancement of Badagry’s interest.

Aside all these, as the chairman of the movement, I have always clamoured for enlightenment through education. I have been doing this over the years through the support I have been giving to all indigent students of the Badagry Division in the area of moral support, mentorship and financial support. I am a strong advocate of human manpower development.

Why should other divisions support the Badagry for Governor Agenda?

Other divisions should support the Badagry for Governor Agenda because it strengthens the principle of justice, equity, and inclusion upon which a truly united Lagos state is built. Supporting Badagry completes a cycle of representation and ensures that every part of Lagos State feels a sense of belonging and ownership in the state’s project. Since power is not served a la carte, that is the more reason why we are advocating and canvassing for Badagry to produce the next Governor of Lagos State considering the neglect the area has witnessed in the scheme of power distribution in the state.

In fact, the support of the President of our country, Bola Tinubu is seriously needed in the realisation of this agenda. He is known to be an advocate of fairness and justice and we are not in doubt that he will give us every necessary support. Still in our recent memory, our leader emphasised the fact that Badagry is no longer ‘Bad Agreement’ with the number of votes that the All Progressives Congress (APC) recorded at Badagry during the last presidential election. This is an attestation that the President is comfortable with a Badagrian becoming the next governor of the state because Badagry is convincingly a Good Agreement.

Does Badagry have qualified individuals who can contest for Lagos State Governorship position?

Absolutely yes. I’m I not qualified to become the Governor of Lagos State? But for now that is not in any way part of my agenda. I must state categorically that Badagry is replete with highly qualified, experienced and capable individuals who are more than equipped to govern Lagos State. We have sons and daughters who are accomplished professionals, high-ranking civil servants, successful entrepreneurs and astute politicians with a wealth of administrative and political experiences at both the national and international levels. Nobody can tell me that a governorship aspirant such as Samuel Mauyon Ajose who is from the Badagry extraction is not qualified for the position.

We still have several of them from Badagry. Therefore, the narrative of scarcity of qualified individuals for the position of the governor of the state in 2027 should not be part of our discussion at all.

Generally, what is your message to Badagrians both at home and those in Diaspora?

My message to fellow Badagrians wherever you are is the need for a united front which should be backed up with superior strategies and tactics. This is our moment to come together as an indivisible family, which should transcend individual differences. To those at home, I urge you to get involved and support this movement in order to transform the Agenda of the Badagry for Lagos State Governor from a dream to reality. To our Diaspora’s community, your influence, resources, and voices are invaluable in the achievement of this project. All our efforts must be a historic reality for our generation and those to come thereafter.