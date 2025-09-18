Tech Group Bolsters SS/SE Startup Ecosystem With Mega Conference 

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

#StartupSouth, one of the major players in the tech startup ecosystem in Africa, is poised to further innovate the sector with a mega conference in Port Harcourt and Owerri.

While the Owerri conference will hold on September 30, the Port Harcourt conference will be holding on October 2 and 3, 2025.

Briefing journalists in Port Harcourt, Uche Aniche, founder, #StartupSouth, said 100 resource persons will come from different parts of the world to speak at the Port Harcourt conference which will have about 60 sessions.

According to him, the startup ecosystem aimed to provide solutions by unlocking potentials, providing mentorship and mobilizing resources for young ‘techpreneurs’ in the South-South and South-East, irrespective of the political climate in the region.

“Rather than the startups being hindered or encumbered by the economic climate, they are supposed to see the economic climate as a stepping stone to innovate and to create solutions that help the place. But then, it’s not just about Rivers State. It’s about the South-South and South-East and by extension it’s about Nigeria and by extension Africa,” he said.

Aniche, who said that the conference would be more unique and impactful than the previous ones held in the last nine years, disclosed that Port Harcourt had consistently remained 5th in Nigeria in the startup rating done by a global organisation.