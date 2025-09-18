Dangote Cement, Community Seal Devt Deal in Kogi

Ayodeji Ake

There was jubilation in the Jakura community, Kogi State, as Dangote Cement Plc, Obajana Plant, and the community sealed a historic Community Development Agreement (CDA) that will enable the company to implement mutually agreed social projects in the next five years.

The agreement with the Jakura community is one of many CDAs that the company has with its host communities, which serve as pathways for the transfer of several impactful socio-economic development programmes and projects.

Speaking at the signing ceremony of the CDA, the Plant Director, Dangote Cement Plc, Obajana Plant, Azad Nawabuddin, represented by the Chief General Manager, Production, John Gwong, noted that the pact is in fulfillment of the provisions of section 116 of the Minerals, Mining Act 2007 and section 193 of the Minerals and Mining Regulation 2011 of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“For us as a company, we believe in the mantra, good neighborliness is good business, hence we do everything conceivable to maintain harmonious relationships with the communities where we operate.”

“We look forward to the support of the state and local governments as we seek to collaborate with relevant agencies of the state to implement some of the developmental programmes cited in this agreement,” he said.

In his remarks, the Group Head of Social Performance, Dangote Cement Plc, Mr. Wakeel Olayiwola, acknowledged that the agreement followed the stipulated steps as per the CDA development guidelines as amended in 2023.

He assured them that even though the year has almost come to an end, the company will kick-start the implementation of the content of the CDA for robust company-community relations.

Speaking in the capacity of the federal government, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Mr. Dele Alake, said the government is proud of Dangote Cement for being a responsible corporate citizen, urging the community to continue co-existing with the company peacefully.

The Minister, who was represented by Mrs. Bimbo Olaoye, said the government would continue to ensure that the company enjoys smooth operational turf, while also creating jobs and implementing social programmes.

In reciprocation, the representative of the Chairman of Lokoja Local Government Area, Hon. Danjuma Muhammad Abubakar, said the people of Kogi would continue to be the ambassadors of Aliko Dangote for his numerous interventions in their lives.

Also, the Obaro of Jakura community, His Royal Highness (HRH), Usman Ajibola Adoga, while commending Dangote Cement Plc for its unwavering interventions in several communities in Kogi State, said it’s a dream come true. “Some of us who aspire to see this come true are not alive. It is indeed a historic event, and the Jakura community will never be the same again,” he stated.

In the same vein of appreciation, the Olu of Apata, HRH Frederick Balogun, said Dangote is a Godsend, promising that the communities will continue to be peaceful and be the ambassadors of the Dangote Group.