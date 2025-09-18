CSCS Breaks Records With N2.11trn Securities Executed, 138% Growth

Kayode Tokede

The Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) has reported an impressive execution of N2.112 trillion in securities transactions between May and August 2025, representing a 138.44 per cent increase compared to N885.93 billion recorded during the same period in 2024.

The total value encompassed 95.66 billion units of securities executed across 2,063,939 deals between May and August 2025, compared to 67.68 billion units and 770,217 deals recorded during the same period in 2024. This reflects a 41.34 per cent increase in transaction volume and a remarkable 167.97% surge in the number of executed deals, year-on-year.

A breakdown of CSCS data shows that the total value of transactions in May 2025 stood at N362.34 billion, rising to N393.65 billion in June, peaking at N910.31 billion in July, and closing at N446.08 billion in August. In terms of volume, 19.28 billion units were traded in May, 14.85 billion in June, 35.34 billion in July, and 26.19 billion in August.The number of deals executed also followed an upward trend: 378,967 in May,

370,174 in June, 649,996 in July, and 664,802 in August. In the corresponding period of 2024, CSCS recorded settlement values of N189.38 billion in May, N233.24 billion in June, N259.19 billion in July, and N204.11 billion in August.

The volume of securities settled included 9.28 billion units in May, 27.57 billion in June, 14.52 billion in July, and 16.31 billion in August. During the same months, the number of deals executed stood at 180,555 in May, 184,072 in June, 203,769 in July, and 201,821 in August.

CSCS Nigeria, the country’s premier clearing and settlement infrastructure, has received strong support from capital market regulators and key industry stakeholders for its planned transition to a T+2 settlement cycle, set to take effect on November 28, 2025.

The T+2 settlement system is expected to significantly enhance market efficiency, reduce counterparty risk, and align Nigeria’s capital market with global best practices, positioning it alongside advanced markets such as Japan, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.

CSCS has continued to reengineer its core digital interfaces, including the Brokers Portal, RegConnect, Custodian Portal, and Regulators Portal, to ensure more efficient service delivery. This effort is supported by a comprehensive infrastructure upgrade and a methodical review of operational processes to enhance performance and reliability across the board.