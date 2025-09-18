Belgore: Nigerian Youth Are Disappointed in Political Office Holders

Political analyst and youth leader, Muhammed Mustapha Belgore in this interview, speaks on Nigeria’s current political landscape, the prospects of the All Progressives Congress and the opposition, and the future of the country’s youth. He lauds President Bola Tinubu’s track record while questioning the implications of his potential re-election bid for the teeming youth population. Mary Nnah brings excerpts:

You are a politically-minded youth but do you think that today’s youth are generally mindful of politics?

Yes, I believe today’s youth are generally mindful of politics. As I mentioned, my generation is the golden generation that will save this country. Though, while it may seem that not all youth may be fully participating, everyone is watching with keen interest, especially as policies directly affect their survival in the harsh situations we find ourselves in. They have no choice, Nigeria is home, and politics touches every aspect of life here. We have to tighten our belts, our forebears have disappointed us.

They preferred to teach us to kneel down to greet our elders rather than secure the institutions that would make our lives easier.

Healthcare, electricity, pipe borne water, education, what have you? Nothing. They just pocketed the billions. We can’t let our own children look at us in that manner? No.

Do Nigerian youth care about who their political leader is, and should they really care, after being disappointed for so long?

Absolutely, Nigerian youths care about who their political leader is, and they should care deeply. After years of disappointment, it’s understandable to feel disillusioned, but disengagement isn’t the answer. Policies shape our survival, and as I’ve said, we’re all watching keenly because there’s no escaping the impact. Nigeria is home, we must care to change it for the better.

What is your impression of the man, Bola Tinubu, who you commonly refer to as a political phenomenon?

Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a political phenomenon whom I adore. His track record is one of triumph, from building Lagos into an economic powerhouse to navigating national politics with strategic brilliance. He’s a leader who understands the ubiquity of politics in Nigeria, where everything is politics, and he’s mastered it.

We had PDP in the political saddle for so long, and we have also had APC in the saddle for quite a while now, which can you say has done well or better?

Between PDP and APC, I’d say APC has done better, especially under leaders like Tinubu. PDP held power for 16 years from 1999 to 2015, but corruption and inefficiency plagued their tenure. APC, since 2015, has focused on reforms, anti-corruption drives, and infrastructure, though challenges remain. But if Tinubu is the leg that APC stands on, at the end of his eight years tenure, I expect that APC will stand tall when compared with PDP.

Is the coming up of ADC really necessary, considering the fact that the political figures remain the same?

The creation or rather, the recent revival of ADC as a coalition isn’t necessary, given that the same political figures are involved.

ADC was founded in 2005, but now in 2025, it’s become a platform for opposition leaders like AtikuAbubakar, Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai, RotimiAmaechi, and others to unite against APC. It’s the same recycled politicians shifting for power, not ideology. It won’t bring fresh change.

How has the motivation behind party defections in Nigerian politics changed over time, from ideology-driven to financial motivation?

Maybe because I’m still very young but me I can’t remember when it was ever based on ideologies and a desire to serve the masses, I think the egregiousness of the greed woven into the fabric of their sinister intentions is only more pronounced now.

It’s always been about personal gain. Politics is ubiquitous in Nigeria, everything is politics here, and that ubiquity often leads to self-interest over public good.

Let’s be factual here, can ADC really take power from APC?

Factually, no, ADC cannot take power from APC. Maybe 2031. But 2027? There’s no magic they want to perform. Let’s be practical. Even with the coalition of big names, the opposition is fragmented, and APC’s hold, especially under Tinubu, is strong. The recent defections to APC and weakened opposition further confirm this.

Who is the face of ADC?

ADC doesn’t have a single face right now, it’s a coalition. David Mark has been named interim national chairman, but key figures include AtikuAbubakar, Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai, RotimiAmaechi, Rauf Aregbesola, and others who joined in 2025 to challenge Tinubu.

Tinubu’s past, according to you, is a tale of triumph, but every man has a losing point! Do you think that applies to Tinubu whose track record you already know?

Every man has a losing point, but for Tinubu, whose past is a tale of triumph that I know well, I don’t see it applying anytime soon. He is not God. He has failed in certain respects as well in the past but he’s resilient, strategic, and adored for good reason. His track record in Lagos and nationally shows he’s built to win, even against all odds.

Months before General Muhammadu Buhari’s general election with ex-President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015, one already knew the permutations of the North, so what is presently the permutations of the north about 2027? That is from your perception as a youth.

From my perception as a youth, the North’s permutations for 2027 is not mainly about reclaiming power in 2027. Yes, There’s growing unity in the North against Tinubu’s administration, feeling marginalized. But Tinubu will fix this grievance before 2027. The North will not be cheated, this is biblical. No, the North will not be cheated. As Brazil is to football that is how the North is to politics, and Tinubu knows this. He will dot the Is and cross the Ts where necessary.

There has been underground moves to recall a reluctant ex-President Goodluck Jonathan into the forthcoming presidential race, do you see him jumping into the ring for 2027?

I don’t see Jonathan jumping into the ring for 2027. If he wants to erase that fragile legacy he has as Nigeria’s democratic hero then he can jump in. But he will drown because these category of politicians we have now, he’s not in their caliber. He should just sit down and enjoy his hero status. Unless he wants them to use him for their own selfish reasons. The truth is he will only be an expendable tool to them.

If you were to advice ADC, who would you suggest they give the baton to, Atiku, Obi, El- Rufai?

What I will advise ADC to do will sound very absurd but I’m telling you that it is how they will win. When I saw that they made Bolaji Abdullah their interim spokesperson, I felt okay, perhaps these guys may get it right but I don’t know, I guess we’ll see.

None of those big wigs can win. But if they all throw their weight against a technocrat like Bolaji Abdullah; Atiku, Obi, Amaechi, El-Rufai, David Mark, let them just decide that the goal is to win and sacrifice their own ambitions, then throw their weight against a candidate that gives Nigerians the impression of a fresh start, then they will have a chance. Let them just unite a candidate Nigerians are not expecting and then give it everything but I know they won’t do that. Atiku will contest till thy kingdom come.

With a weakened G5 which APC had in 2015, don’t you think that APC has lost it’s legs?

Yes, with a weakened G5, APC has lost some legs. The G5—Wike, Makinde, Ortom, Ugwuanyi, and Ikpeazu, supported Tinubu in 2023, but now the group is fractured. Someone like Wike is in Tinubu’s government, others have lost influence post-2023. APC relied on them for southern support, but their weakness exposes vulnerabilities.

Is Nigeria’s political landscape a facade with all politicians seemingly feeding at one table, thereby resembling a one-party state?

There isn’t a strong opposition party in Nigeria today all seem to be feeding at Tinubu’s table while pretending to fight. Defections to APC have weakened PDP, LP, and others. The new ADC coalition is emerging, but it’s early. This does resemble the alleged one-party state, where APC dominates through patronage and intimidation.

Can one party work in Nigeria? And for those who don’t know what a one party state is, can you describe it to us?

A one-party state is where only one political party is legally allowed to govern, controlling all aspects of power without opposition. It can work in stable, ideologically unified nations like China, but in diverse Nigeria, it would stifle democracy, breed corruption, and lead to authoritarianism.

We need multi-party competition for accountability.

Looking at it critically, Tinubu likely has 2027 in his pocket. But what does that say about the economy, what does that say about the future of the youth of Nigeria?

If Tinubu has 2027 in his pocket, I even prefer it like that. See democracy has a lot of challenges. Continuity is a problem. There are policies that take time to bear fruit. If someone else comes in and starts running the country de novo we will go back to square one. Let him finish his eight years. Let’s see the result of another uninterrupted eight years of democratic rule.

As for the future of Nigerian youths. Is he not the first to initiate the student loan policy? Like I said earlier was their future looking better under his predecessors? Come on… See ehn let him put 2027 in his pocket and zip it up.

You write and speak politics, when are you going to be a politician or are you already one of them?

I write and speak about politics, and I feel like a politician already, even though I’m not particularly active with any party at the moment. Politics is ubiquitous, especially in Nigeria where everything is politics. I’ll step in when the time feels right to contribute more actively.