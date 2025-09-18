Atiku: Worsening Insecurity Failure of Nigeria’s Political Leadership

•Obi says it’s duty of leadership to protect lives, property

•Bwala tackles ex-VP on hunger, revolution comment

Chuks Okocha and Linus Aleke in Abuja





Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has attributed the worsening spate of insecurity across the country to the failure of political leadership, especially under the President Bola Tinubu-led government.

Atiku stated that with the right political leadership, Nigerian security forces have the capacity to take on the insecurity confronting the country, stressing that it has become urgent for citizens to unite and rescue Nigeria.

Atiku, who stated these while playing host to political stakeholders from Borno State, led by Hon. Mohammed Kumalia, expressed delight at how political leaders are coming together from across political divides to salvage the country from the current ‘deplorable’ situation.

He said: “It is encouraging to see that more people, especially political leaders across the country, are increasingly becoming concerned about the deteriorating state of the Nigerian nation to the extent of engaging in finding solutions, round the clock”.

“The consensus is that the occupation of Nigerian territories across some parts of North-east, North-west, and North-central states is a clear failure of political leadership, especially under the Tinubu-led APC federal government.

“It is not anything that is beyond the capacity of the Nigerian security services to deal with. The government hasn’t shown the capacity to deal with it. Unless we have a leadership that can confront all these criminal structures and deal with it decisively, you can’t resolve these issues.

“How can a whole local government be under the control of bandits? It is unacceptable that bandits or terrorists continue to take over communities, imposing levies on citizens and disrupting farming activities,” he said.

Atiku expressed appreciation to the Borno stakeholders for their show of concern about the state of the nation and expressed readiness to support efforts aimed at restoring the peace and economic prosperity of the country.

Also, the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has condemned what he described as the worsening insecurity in the country, saying Nigerians would not accept that as their destiny.

Warning of the “dangerous normalisation of tragedy,” Obi said it was threatening the nation’s future as it has lingered for so long without an ultimate solution.

Speaking via his verified X handle, Obi, who was reacting to reports that 55 people were abducted in Zamfara State, a few days after news of a purported peace deal in neighbouring Katsina State, said the contradiction reflects the grim reality that Nigerians live under the constant shadow of abductions, killings and violent attacks.

“This contradiction speaks to a disturbing truth: Insecurity has become a normal occurrence in Nigeria. We are now in a situation where abductions, killings, and violent attacks occur almost daily. Behind every number are families torn apart, dreams cut short, and future stolen,” he said.

The former Anambra state governor lamented that Nigerians have been forced to live in perpetual fear, warning that the country could not develop under such conditions.

“A nation cannot grow or prosper when its citizens live in perpetual fear. It is now as though the lives of Nigerians do not matter. What is the value of the life of one Nigerian, when hundreds are kidnapped and killed daily without a national emergency on insecurity?” he queried.

Obi faulted what he described as the government’s silence and inaction in the face of unrelenting bloodshed, saying such a response diminishes the dignity of every single citizen.

“The first duty of leadership is to protect life. Until we place the highest premium on the safety of every Nigerian, we cannot claim to be building a nation,” he stressed.

Calling for urgent prioritisation of security, he insisted that Nigerians must never resign to insecurity as their fate.

“Our people deserve a country where peace is not an option but the standard. Nigerians will not accept insecurity as their destiny,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has tackled Atiku for saying the level of hunger in Nigeria may lead to a revolution.

Appearing on a television programme, Abuja Brief, the presidential aide insisted that available data suggests differently from Atiku’s claim.

He said: “Does he (Atiku) have a valid point? He does not. Because the data suggests otherwise, and what do you expect the opposition to do other than to try and de-market the government to create the buzz around what they think.

”He said we are creating hunger. Is he blind, or doesn’t he hear the progress we have made? For example, he has not been able to contextualise the fact that we have increased foreign reserves. We have increased net export, we have created a system that has stabilised the economy, he won’t talk about that?

“He won’t talk about the cesarean sections we have provided in all the hospitals in Nigeria and how people don’t have to suffer; he won’t talk about that. He should also speak about the fundamentals we have set in place. Talk is cheap, so whenever somebody says what this person is saying is wrong, ask him to contextualise.”

Still on security, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command yesterday notified residents of a planned simulation exercise and show of force in Abuja.

The Police said the operation is intended to send a clear message to criminal elements within the territory and across the country that the security forces are fully prepared to deny them freedom of action going forward.

In a statement issued late last night, the Command informed residents of the planned show of force, which is being organised by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and will take place early on Thursday morning in Abuja.

The statement signed by the command’s spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, read: “The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command wishes to inform members of the public, particularly residents of Abuja, that a Crisis Response Simulation Exercise will take place on Thursday, 18th September 2025, at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, Abuja.

“The exercise, which is being coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser, is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen inter-agency preparedness and response to emergency situations in Nigeria.”

She further stated that during the exercise, there will be a heightened security presence in and around the venue, along with controlled traffic diversions. She urged the public not to panic, emphasising that the activity is purely a drill and poses no cause for alarm.

“The FCT Command enjoins residents to cooperate with security personnel on duty and to adhere to any traffic advisories that may be issued during the exercise.

“The Command appreciates the understanding and cooperation of all residents as we continue working together to ensure the safety and security of the Federal Capital Territory,” she said.