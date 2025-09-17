THE SUDDEN DEATH SYNDROME

Regular health screening may be helpful

From a famous female artiste to directors in the federal civil service slumping and dying at public functions to others sleeping without waking up, many Nigerians are increasingly becoming victims of sudden, unexpected deaths. But what is in public domain are only the reported cases involving prominent people. While there are no reliable statistics, there is no denying the fact that there is a dramatic rise in deaths from incidents of heart-related diseases and stroke. Experts have long concluded that there is no mystery involved in many of these rapid and unexpected deaths among otherwise healthy people.

According to medical experts, the problems arise in some patients when there are abnormal heart rhythms, and the heart is unable to pump blood. Within minutes, this could cause death unless emergency treatment is begun immediately. In the case of heart attack, “there is a blockage in one or more of the coronary arteries, preventing the heart from receiving enough oxygen-rich blood,” said Dr.Olayiwola Ajileye, chief executive officer of Valor Health Options Ltd., United Kingdom. ”If the Oxygen in the blood cannot reach the heart muscle, the heart becomes damaged.” Sudden death could also occur because of wrong diagnosis which is now prevalent in our health sector.

Indeed, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that heart disease is the most common cause of an unexpected sudden death in all age groups. It is more prevalent in adults in their 30’s and 40’s and affects men twice as it does women. Some of the diseases are discovered and treated while the person is alive while many others may go unnoticed until tragedy occurs. The prevalence of such tragedies in the country is what worries. Sudden death is said to account for about 14 per cent of fatalities in Nigeria with the main causes identified as undiagnosed and poorly managed hypertension, heart disease, and stroke.

Incidentally, many of these ailments come without warning signs. In the case of sudden cardiac arrest, for instance, over half of the victims die without symptoms. When there are signs, they come in the form of “racing heartbeat or they may feel dizzy, alerting them that a potentially dangerous heart problem has started.” Other symptoms listed include headache, chest discomfort, breathing problems, blurring vision and convulsion. A number of predisposing illnesses such as high blood pressure, stress, high blood level of cholesterol and high blood sugar may precipitate a sudden death syndrome.

In a country where many of the citizens resort to self-medication in order to bypass the cost of seeing a medical doctor or a pharmacist, abuse of medications can result in dangerous drug interactions with lethal consequences, particularly among those who have pre-existing medical problems. Many people who are obese or suffering from ill- managed diabetes can easily fall victim of heart diseases and unexpected death. But the frequency of these deaths arising from cardiovascular or related diseases can be brought down considerably if people take time in keeping regular follow-up appointments with their doctors, taking medications as prescribed and making certain lifestyle changes. “I urge Nigerians to attend regular health screening, at least once a year,” said Dr. Ajileye. “If they can afford it, it should be as regular as they service their cars and generators. This gives them opportunity to be updated on their health situation.”

With the dramatic rise in heart-related diseases, there is need for regular health screening by Nigerians. In addition, quitting such habits like smoking, and exercising regularly can help in containing incidents of sudden death.