OSSAP-SDGs Inaugurates 20-Bed Primary Health Centre in Isheri Olofin

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

The people of Isheri Olofin and its environs in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State witnessed a major milestone with the official inauguration of the 20-Bed Renewed Hope Primary Healthcare Centre, a fully equipped facility designed to provide quality and accessible healthcare to grassroots communities.

The event, organised by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (OSSAP-SDGs) in partnership with the Ogun State Government, drew dignitaries, community leaders, and health stakeholders to celebrate what many described as a “new dawn for healthcare” in the area.



Speaking on the occasion, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, OFR, described the project as more than just a health facility, but a “promise fulfilled and a symbol of renewed hope.”



She emphasised that the PHC aligns with SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-Being) and reflects the Federal Government’s commitment to inclusive development under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.



According to her: “This centre represents a vital step in Nigeria’s journey towards achieving the SDGs. It is a sanctuary of care, a reminder that health is a necessity and not a luxury, and a testament to the government’s resolve to ensure that no community is left out.”



Orelope-Adefulire commended President Tinubu for prioritising healthcare investments, noting that the facility is part of numerous cottage and specialist hospitals constructed across Nigeria by OSSAP-SDGs.

On her part, wife of Ogun State governor,



Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, who inauguratrd the facility, described the project as a lifeline for the people of Isheri Olofin and surrounding communities.



“Healthcare is the foundation on which strong communities are built. This centre will provide maternal care, immunisations, and essential medical services that will touch countless families. It is not just a building; it is a celebration of partnership, foresight, and compassion,” she remarked.



Mrs Abiodun applauded President Tinubu and the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs for delivering the project and many others across the country. She also commended the role of traditional leadership, particularly the Olofin of Isheri, HRM Oba Sulaiman Adekunle Bamgbade, whose commitment to his people facilitated the smooth implementation of the project.



Other dignitaries and community leaders expressed excitement, noting that the centre will reduce the burden of travelling long distances for medical attention and save lives, especially among women and children. In particular, the Olofin of Isheri, Oba Adekunle Bamgbade thanked Princess Orelope-Adefulire for delivering the project in the community and noted that it will go a long way in changing the health fortune of the community for good.



The newly inaugurated PHC which is equipped with consultation rooms, a maternity ward, delivery suite, laboratory, pharmacy, and inpatient wards, will serve as a beacon of healthcare access, strengthening the local health system and improving outcomes in maternal and child health.