MFM, First Bank, Six Others in Crunch Battles as Zenith Bank Women’s League Final Begins 

The Zenith Bank/ Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) National Women’s Basketball League takes centre stage in Lagos from today with eight teams battling for honours.

Defending Champions, Mountain of Fire Basketball team will be the cynosure of all eyes after winning the last two edition of the competition.

The eight teams are expected to compete in a round-robin format that will see the best team emerge tops from the points accumulated in all games.

All matches are very important for these teams especially the favourites eyeing the 2025 title.

Four teams qualified from each of the two conferences, the Atlantic Conference and the Savannah Conference. And so, The Titans, Air Warriors, Royal Aces, Nigeria Customs, First Bank, MFM, Dolphins and Bayelsa Wales Basketball Clubs will compete in the Final Eight at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

From the results posted in the First and Second Phases of the competition, this edition will be a straight fight between defending champions, MFM and former champions, First Bank just as The Titans could be spoilers in the mix.

The Chairperson of the 2025 Zenith Women’s Basketball League, Perpetua Clement, said the NBBF was ready to stage a hitch-free Final Eight, adding that the Musa Kida-led body has been working round the clock to put all necessary things in place for the finals.

“We expect a big spectacle in Lagos and the NBBF is ready,” she said.

The Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Dr Adaora Umeoji, said the company was proud about the progress of the women’s league with every edition getting better over the years.

“We are happy that over the years, the league has produced super stars for Nigeria who are now very consistent on the African continent in the past 10 years. We are all happy with the amazing run of D’Tigress but the journey of some of these players started from the league here.

“I wish all the participants the best in this year’s Final Eight,” Umeoji said.