United Bank for Africa Increases Financial Inclusion Drive

In an era where the Central Bank of Nigeria harping on how to increase financial inclusion, United Bank for Africa has stood out as a beacon of innovation and reaching out to the unbanked populace through numerous incentives, writes Kayode Tokede

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, over the years, has been making bold, inclusive moves to reshape access to financial services across Africa. The pan-African financial institution strategy is multi-layered, combining tech innovation, community empowerment, and strategic partnerships to reach the unbanked and under banked.



In its latest move, UBA in August 2025 announced the beginning of its Super Savers Season 5 promo, a bold and inclusive campaign designed to deepen Nigeria’s savings culture and drive financial inclusion.UBA isn’t just giving away cash—it’s building a movement around financial empowerment, digital access, and community upliftment.

The nine-month campaign, themed, “Season of Progress’, which is expected to run from September 1, 2025, to May 31, 2026, is designed to reward both new and existing customers while encouraging a culture of savings that will enable families and individuals to plan for their children’s education, home ownership, business establishment, and other goals.



The Season of Progress promo encourages customers to open Bumper Accounts, which require only a minimum deposit of N5,000 to qualify for the monthly draws, with customers able to increase their chances by depositing in multiples.

Other qualifying products include Individual Savings accounts, which require N10,000 monthly deposits for three consecutive months, and Kiddies Accounts, Teens Accounts, and NextGen Accounts for young adults.

According to the financial institution, over N150 million will be won during this campaign and there will be over 1,500 winners.



The comprehensive reward structure features quarterly star prizes of N1 million for 27 winners, with other quarterly prizes ranging from N500,000 to N10,000, monthly airtime rewards, targeted cluster draws, and special categories for NextGen, Kiddies, and Teens’ account holders, which ensure savers across all demographics stand a chance to benefit from the promo. Kiddies & Teens Account customers stand a chance to win a scholarship while NextGen Account customers stand a chance to win a Pocket money reward of N15,000 every month for one-year.

In addition, UBA will be giving out airtime, data, branded items, available for customers and Kiddies & Teens account customers are also eligible for a 13th-month reward.



The bank has introduced improved accessibility through a new digital onboarding platform, allowing customers to open accounts online in real-time without having to visit branches or meeting staff members, further democratizing access to banking services.

To ensure transparency and credibility, all draws will be conducted live with oversight from regulatory bodies, with the bank planning extensive nationwide activations in markets, campuses, and rural communities across all states of the federation.



Speaking during the launch in Lagos, Group Deputy Managing Director, UBA, Mr. Chukwuma Nweke, emphasised the importance of savings in nation-building, pointing out that the bank is a partner in development and is committed to ensuring that all citizens across the length and breadth of the country are financially covered.

Nweke said:“This campaign is aimed at deepening the savings’ culture among Nigerians. Savings empower families and individuals to take control of their future, whether by securing quality education for their children, acquiring homes, setting up sustainable businesses, or meeting pressing needs at different stages of life.”



Speaking further he said: “To support these aspirations, UBA has developed a range of savings products designed to help people achieve both personal and collective goals while promoting financial inclusion.

“Through these products, more Nigerians are being integrated into the formal banking system, bridging economic gaps, breaking cycles of poverty, and building stronger communities”

Group Head, Retail and Digital Banking, UBA, Mr. Shamsideen Fashola, who highlighted the bank’s five-year journey in incentivising savings culture in Nigeria, noted that this promo is further testament to the bank’s commitment to reward its loyal customers.



“Last year, in commemoration of our 75th anniversary, we launched a special promo where we rewarded thousands of customers with approximately N150 million in prizes.

“This year’s Season of Progress promotion is even more ambitious in scope and reach which reflects our unwavering commitment to rewarding our loyal customers who have stood by us through the years, but also our strategic focus on attracting new savers to join the ever-growing UBA family,” Fashola said.



He noted that a unique feature of this season’s promotion is the inclusion of dormant account holders, who simply need to fund their inactive accounts with N10,000 to qualify for special monthly N35,000 reactivation draws.

Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo, reinforced that the promo extends beyond prize distribution, explaining that the core reason UBA has been doing this for the last five years is financial inclusion.



“We still have significant ground to cover in empowering Nigerian citizens toward financial independence, and we see this promotion as one of the ways to empower Nigerians, improve their financial independence, and introduce them to the innovative, safe, and secure banking solutions that we at United Bank for Africa provide at the highest standard,” she explained.



The financial institution’s major mission is to bring financial services closer to every African is rooted in a multi-pronged strategy that leverages technology, partnerships, and grassroots engagement. The bank recognizes that addressing the continent’s financial inclusion challenges requires more than traditional banking models.

Other Financial Inclusion Approach

Early this month, UBA announced the launch of the Mastercard prepaid card to further accelerate financial inclusion and expand access to digital payment solutions across Africa.



The card, which does not require a traditional bank account, is designed to serve individuals who have historically lacked access to formal financial services, particularly young adults, gig workers, and low-income earners. It enables users to top up funds easily, transact both locally and internationally, and manage spending with flexibility and security.

With more than 28.9 million adults in Nigeria remaining unbanked, and digital-first tools increasingly demanded by youth and freelancers, the prepaid card directly addresses pressing gaps in the financial ecosystem.

UBA’s digital transformation journey is a cornerstone of its financial inclusion efforts. With the launch of platforms like UBA Mobile Banking, Leo—the AI-powered chatbot, and UBA Connect, the bank has redefined accessibility for millions.

For instance, UBA Mobile Banking is a user-friendly app enables customers to perform a wide range of transactions, from opening accounts to transferring funds and paying bills. Its multilingual interface ensures inclusivity for diverse African communities.



On the other hand, Leo is UBA’s chatbot, accessible on popular social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Instagram, offers 24/7 banking services. Its seamless integration into users’ daily lives has been instrumental in reaching tech-savvy youth and urban dwellers.

UBA Connect is designed for cross-border banking. This platform enables Africans to transact seamlessly across UBA’s pan-African network. It is particularly beneficial for small business owners and traders who operate in multiple countries.



UBA’s agent banking model has proven to be a game-changer in rural and underserved areas.

By collaborating with local entrepreneurs as banking agents, UBA has brought essential financial services closer to the people. The UBA’s agent banking has led to easy accessibility by many. With thousands of agents strategically located in remote areas, UBA has significantly reduced the distance and cost barriers to accessing banking services.

This initiative not only drives financial inclusion but also empowers local communities by creating jobs and fostering entrepreneurship. According to the bank, more information about the Supersavers Season 5 promo and to open qualifying accounts, can be gotten by customers by visiting any of its branches nationwide, use the new digital onboarding platform, or contact UBA customer service lines.