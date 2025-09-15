Fear Grips S’Africans as E’Guinea Fails in Bid to Overturn FIFA’s Decision

Football fans in South Africa are gripped with fears as Equatorial Guinea’s appeal to overturn FIFA’s decision to deduct three points and three goals has been thrown out by the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).

Equatorial Guinea were handed the punishment for fielding an ineligible player in the ongoing 2026 World Cup qualifying series. This is the same infraction committed by the South Africa Football Association (SAFA) who allowed an ineligible Teboho Mokoena to play against Lesotho in March. FIFA is yet to decided on the case.

But Equatorial Guinea featured Emilio Nsue who was deemed ineligible to represent the country despite playing for them for over a decade.

Nsue scored the winning goals when Equatorial Guinea defeated both Namibia and Liberia 1-0 in November 2023.

FIFA however awarded E’Guinea opponents technical 3-0 wins six months later, because of the use of Nsue in both games.

The world soccer body, FIFA, claimed the striker never received clearance to formalise his switch from Spain, who he had represented at youth level.

After FIFA officially cleared Nsue to play for Equatorial Guinea in March this year, they decided to appeal the points deduction.

However, the ruling by CAS means that second place in the group – which could secure qualification for a continental play-off round – remains in Namibia’s hands.

This same scenario is likely to play out in the World Cup qualifying Group C where leaders South Africa are at the risk of losing three point when FIFA decides on Tokoena who was fielded against Lesotho despite already booked twice and should not have been fielded for the match.

If that happens, Bafana Bafana already on 17 points will reduce to 14, same as Benin Republic . Both teams will just be three points ahead of third placed Nigeria on 11 points but having last matches away against Lesotho and at home in Uyo against Benin Republic.