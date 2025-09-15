Edutech Brand Empower Schools With Tools to Improve Academic Performance

By Tosin Clegg

ExcelMind, a leading Nigerian education technology company, has empowered schools with innovative digital tools designed to boost parent engagement, strengthen teacher collaboration, and drive measurable improvements in student performance.

According to a media statement recently, the company’s platform bridges communication gaps with real-time updates, multilingual support, and accessible tools to boost academic outcomes and student retention.

The management revealed that traditional communication methods hinder 68% of Nigerian parents from actively participating in their children’s education, leading to lower performance and higher dropout rates.

“Poor communication between parents and teachers represents one of the most overlooked factors affecting student success in Nigerian schools,” said ExcelMind management in the statement. “Our research shows that schools lose an average of ₦2.8 million annually in tuition revenue due to inadequate parent engagement systems.”

They identified time constraints, language barriers, and lack of timely academic information as key obstacles.

Independent education consultant, Funmi Olaleye, who has assessed over 200 schools, added: “Students whose parents receive regular updates about assignments and progress show 40% better academic performance than those whose parents remain uninformed.”

Schools using ExcelMind’s platform report 35% higher parent participation and a 60% cut in communication costs.

Royal Gardens School in Abuja raised its student retention from 65% to 89% within two years by delivering real-time updates directly to parents’ mobile devices.

“Digital platforms address long-standing inefficiencies in school operations while improving parent satisfaction,” ExcelMind representatives further said. “Schools can redirect funds previously spent on paper-based systems toward teacher training and infrastructure development.”

In the statement, they stressed the need for localized solutions, especially in areas with low internet access and multiple languages.

Divine Mercy College in Port Harcourt saw parent-teacher meeting attendance climb from 45% to 78% after adopting a mobile-friendly, multilingual platform.

ExcelMind’s platform offers automated notifications, two-way messaging, academic tracking, and fee payment tools while supporting multiple devices and offline functionality.

Schools report 80% time savings on administrative tasks and a 30% rise in parent satisfaction.

Training is central to successful adoption, with schools completing ExcelMind’s training program achieving higher usage and sustained engagement.

The curriculum focuses on practical application, ensuring all users can benefit regardless of technical skill.

Industry experts anticipate rising demand for parent engagement technology as schools recognize its link to enrollment stability.

“Schools that make parent engagement effortless rather than difficult gain significant advantages in student retention and academic outcomes,” ExcelMind management concluded in the statement. “The question for school administrators is not whether they can afford to implement better communication systems, but whether they can afford not to.”

ExcelMind remains committed to delivering solutions that strengthen collaboration, boost performance, and create inclusive learning environments across Nigeria.