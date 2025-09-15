Akpabio to Nigerians: Nation-Building Takes Time, Reforms Will Yield Prosperity

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has appealed to Nigerians to remain patient and hopeful as the country undergoes critical reforms under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, assuring that the ongoing transformation will soon translate into economic prosperity and national renewal.

According to a statement by the senate president’s media office on Sunday, Akpabio stated this while speaking as Chairman at the opening of the Second Plenary Meeting of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State.

He called on Nigerians not to be discouraged by current economic challenges, emphasizing that nation-building is a gradual process requiring collective endurance and faith.

The Senate President said, “Let me seize this opportunity to urge my compatriots to be patient with your government as we lay again the foundations of this house.

“Do not despair when the winds blow strong or the scaffolding shakes. For a nation is like a mighty cathedral, it is not raised overnight, but stone by stone, prayer by prayer, hand by hand.”

Quoting the scripture, the Senate President drew inspiration from Isaiah 40:31.

He said, “They that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles.”

He urged collaboration between the church and the state in the task of national transformation.

He said, “Transformation is not the burden of one arm of society, nor the privilege of a select few. It is a covenant of partnership. As St. Paul declares: ‘We are co-workers in God’s service; you are God’s field, God’s building.”

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, who representing President Tinubu at the event, reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to delivering lasting economic reforms and inclusive growth.

Akume said, “This administration came into office with a firm commitment to renew hope, strengthen our democratic institutions, and build a Nigeria that works for all.

“We have taken bold steps to stabilize the economy, attract investment, and implement reforms that will bring enduring benefits to our country.”

He called on the Church to continue supporting the government, assuring that no segment of society would be left behind in the administration’s social investment programmes.

Also speaking at the event, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, acknowledged the Catholic Church’s role in promoting justice, good governance, and people-centered policies.

He highlighted various poverty alleviation and empowerment programmes initiated by his administration, calling for continued partnership with the church in delivering the dividends of democracy.

The plenary was attended by the Apostolic Nuncio to Nigeria and representative of the Pope, Most Rev. Michael Francis Crotty, alongside Catholic Bishops from across the country, members of the National Assembly, political leaders, and thousands of worshippers.

The Catholic Bishops Conference, a significant gathering of the church’s leadership, continues to serve as a critical platform for dialogue between the church and the Nigerian state on national development, governance, and the role of faith in public life.

Senators in attendance included, Ede Dafinone, Peter Nwaebonyi, Osita Ngwu, Titus Zam, Victor Umeh, Diket Plang and Osita Izunaso.

Others were Simon Lalong, Ireti Kingibe. Samson Ekong, Aniekan Bassey, Austin Akobundu, Anthony Ani, Memga Udende, and Olajide Ipinsingba among others.