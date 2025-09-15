AfCFTA Secretary-General Lauds Oyo Govt for Launching Implementation Strategy 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Wamkele Mene, has lauded the Oyo State government for setting a continental precedent by launching a sub-national implementation strategy for AfCFTA, declaring the move a model for other African states to follow.

Mene while speaking at the formal launch of the strategy in Ibadan, said the initiative would significantly expand economic opportunities for the state, particularly for young people, farmers, entrepreneurs, and the informal sector.

“By embracing AfCFTA at the sub-national level, Oyo State has become a beacon of resilience, competitiveness, job creation, and shared prosperity,” he stated.

The event, held at the University of Ibadan’s International Conference Centre, marked a historic milestone, with Oyo State becoming the first sub-national government in Africa to develop and adopt an official implementation plan for the free trade agreement.

Mene emphasised that the AfCFTA is not a distant or abstract policy, but a present-day opportunity that requires visionary leadership and practical steps at all levels of governance.

“This launch is not just symbolic. It is a clear indication that Governor Makinde understands that AfCFTA must be operationalized locally to deliver real benefits. The AfCFTA Secretariat stands ready to support Oyo State in ensuring that this strategy becomes a living, working model”, he said.

In his address, Acting Governor of Oyo State, Barrister Abdulraheem Bayo Lawal, who represented Governor Makinde at the event, said the strategy signals the state’s readiness to play an active role in Africa’s economic future.

“As of today, no other sub-national entity in Nigeria or Africa has formally adopted a domestic strategy to operationalise the AfCFTA Agreement. Oyo State is the first of 591 sub-nationals on the continent to do so,” Lawal stated.