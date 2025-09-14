Walking Through a Collector’s Treasure Trove

Yinka Olatunbosun

A walk through the maze of artworks by 30 artists across generations inside EPAC Studios, Ecobank headquarters in Victoria Island Lagos brought a revelation. The building houses a treasure trove, albeit understated, belonging to a private collector, Mr. Andrew Ine. Some of the works in this enviable collection have been kept over three decades to crystallise the legacies of the art masters including a few unknown artists whose works captivated the collector at some time in history.

The works comprising paintings, drawings, sculptures as well as mixed media are reflective of the growth of Nigerian contemporary art through the years. Organised by Ecobank in partnership with Art Cadre Gallery and Krabhouse Gallery, the show titled “Enduring Legacies: A Collector’s Tribute to Masters” is a visual homage to shapers of Nigerian visual art across generations and ideological schools. From the Zaria rebels to the Osun-osogbo legends, works of artists -living and dead- which opened to the public on August 30 will keep the Lagos audience spell-bound till September 21.

The showcased artists include Bruce Onobrakpeya, Twins Seven Seven, Kolade Oshinowo, Muraina Oyelami, Moses Unokwah, Jimoh Buraimoh, Ini Brown, and John Ogbeta. Others are Tola Wewe, Rufus Ogundele, Tony Enebeli, Ablade Glover, David Dale, Ben Osawe, Sam Ovraiti, Oyerinde Olotu, Rom Isiche, Pita Ohiwerei, and Alex Nwokolo, among others.

At the press preview of the works, the Head, SMEs, Partnerships and Collaborations, Omoboye Odu said Ecobank’s support of the group exhibition clearly demonstrates the bank’s role as a patron of African creativity and cultural heritage. She added that the initiative aligns with the “bank’s CSR focus on economic and cultural development, and complements our broader work in empowering creative entrepreneurs.”

With reference to Adire Lagos Experience, +234Art Fair, and Oja-Ògè, Odu revealed how the bank has backed several art projects and why this current show would appeal to scholars, collectors, art historians, and cultural custodians.

Andrew Ine, the private collector and centrifugal force behind the show, who is also the CEO and Founder of Krabhouse Gallery, said his rich private collection of over 30,000 works made the partnership necessary to celebrate the creative ingenuity of the artists whose works are on display at the exhibition. “Some of these works are over two decades in my possession and have become part of me. Displaying them here and possibly selling them, feels like a part of me is going,” Ine said.

During a brief tour of the works, Ine disclosed that every work has a story. Some of the works had travelled out of the country but due to the personal attachment he has for the works, they were carefully preserved for posterity.

Curated by Adekepemi Aderemi of Art Cadre Gallery, the Enduring Legacies honours the collective spirit of resilience and innovation that runs through the history of Nigerian art.

According to Aderemi, during the process of selecting the artworks for the exhibition, she was surrounded by pieces that embody the very soul of Nigerian art.

“This exhibition is a celebration of those who defined and redefined what it means to create as Nigerians, whose work continues to shape our national consciousness while speaking powerfully to global audiences. It is also an invitation for us all to reflect on the enduring relevance of these visionaries and to recognise the lineage of creativity that connects past, present, and future,” she added.