Mohammed Indimi’s Wondrous Taste

Whenever the story of successful indigenous participants in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector is told, Mohammed Indimi will certainly be counted among those leading the way for others to follow.

He is the founder and chairman of Oriental Energy Resources, one of the leading indigenous oil and gas companies in the upstream sector.

Indimi’s strategic model and approach to the hydra-headed issues in the oil sector, his rare rigour, perseverance and strategic positioning employed to get Oriental Energy to become a force to reckon with in the industry, both locally and internationally, have been the key value.

Indimi’s success is not a flight-by-night story. The billionaire businessman was born into business and had his tutelage under his late, relatively successful father, Mamman Kurundu, a renowned trader in hide and skin in his time. His father noticed the enterprising qualities in the young Indimi early and gave him capital to launch his own business. Indimi patiently watered the little seed, and decades later, it has germinated into a behemoth entrepreneurship landmark.

From that little beginning, Indimi has turned into a distinguished businessman and philanthropist whose business interests span the oil and gas, real estate, financial services and construction sectors.

The oil magnate has abundant wealth and is not inconspicuous about it. He is known for living a kingly life, driving expensive cars, globetrotting in private jets, and sailing across the seas in eye-popping luxury yachts. He also has choice properties in some highbrow areas of Abuja, Maiduguri and other cities across the world.

Given his status as in-law to the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, his son, Ahmed, is married to Buhari’s daughter, Zahra. The Borno State-born oil guru is well-connected and commands a lot of respect among his friends and associates.

Recently, Indimi acquired his second private jet, splashing about $80million on a brand new Gulfstream G700 Private Jet. The new acquisition is an ultra-long-range business jet manufactured in 2019, a flagship model from Gulfstream, known for its spacious cabin, advanced technology, and impressive speed and range.

The jet boasts a maximum range of 7,750 nautical miles and a maximum cruise speed of Mach 0.90. The cabin features the largest windows in business aviation, 100% fresh air, circadian lighting, and flexible layouts with up to five living areas, including a master suite with a shower.