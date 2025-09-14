Business Tycoon, Muazzam Mairawani’s New Aspiration

Behind every success story, there is a story of struggle, motivation and inspiration. For business tycoon Muazzam Mairawani, chairman of MSM Group, the journey on the boulevard of fame and success began a few years ago.

At that time, he was prodded by the desire to leave his imprints on the sands of time. Consequently, he conceptualised the MSM group. When the company was birthed, little did anyone know that it would someday grow to become one of the most successful business companies in Africa.

Despite being born into one of Africa’s wealthiest families and having a natural business instinct, Mairawani has a stellar education record. A Bachelor’s degree in Business Information Systems at Middlesex University in the UK, while an advanced diploma in Computing from Informatics Academy, Singapore, further honed his skills in business management and technology development, two of which have helped his conglomerate expand into a multi-billion dollar giant.

As a young entrepreneur, his foray into core business ventures in Nigeria, following the franchise of Tangaza mobile pay during the country’s shift towards a cashless policy, demonstrates his foresight in financial inclusion in a country where many are still excluded.

As gathered by Society Watch, the Kano State-born business guru is set to challenge the cement industry with a $600 million plant in Kebbi State. The new factory will have a production capacity of 12 million tonnes. The investment is part of MSM’s long-term push into manufacturing, which he believes will boost local production, create jobs, and support the federal government’s drive for industrialisation.