Natasha: Senate Ought to be Symbol of Democracy, Not Dictatorship, Says Former presidential aide

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former presidential aide, cz, Laolu Akande, has faulted the Senate leadership for refusing to allow Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan to resume legislative duties despite completing a six-month suspension.

Speaking on his ‘My Take’ segment of Inside Sources with Laolu Akande on national television, yesterday, Akande described the move as “simply outrageous,” warning that the issue had now shifted from a dispute between Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Natasha to a direct assault on the Senate’s role as a symbol of democracy.

“After the upper chamber of the National Assembly illegally suspended one of its own members for six months, the Red Chamber has now said even after the expiration of the six months, the Senator cannot resume work. This is simply outrageous,” Akande said.

He argued that the continued denial of Natasha’s mandate represented “a desecration of democracy,” insisting that no group of senators had the constitutional authority to withhold the will of the electorate.

“What is now a certain desecration,” he declared, “is the continued denial of the mandate of an elected Senator by the Nigerian Senate, preventing the Senator from doing what she was elected for. It is an aberration and it is totally unknown to democracy anywhere.

”The people cannot elect a representative and a group of Senators decide to prevent such a person from performing a duly delivered mandate. It is wrong.”

Akande dismissed the defence that the Senate’s internal rule book permits such disciplinary measures, stressing that the powers of parliament must always bow to the superior authority of the electorate.

“That rule book gets its powers from among the Senators themselves,” he explained. “But there is a power of the electorate which is and must remain superior. Where is the power to subvert the will of the Kogi people?” He stated.

Young Education Advocate;, Chantel Adenowo Secures Scholarships for Orphaned Siblings

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Two siblings, Greatness Raymond (13) and Chidinma Raymond (10), who recently lost both parents within the same month, have been offered full scholarships through the intervention of 11- year-old Chantel Princess Adenowo, founder of the Chantel Adenowo Special Education (C.A.S.E.) Foundation.

A statement by the Execution Director of C.A.S.E, Lola Olabanjo, made available to journalists in Benin City, said the two children lost their father through stroke, while their mother died of breast cancer, a double tragedy that left the children orphaned at tender ages.

“Touched by their story, Chantel stepped in, partnered with Govera Group of Schools to secure their education.”

She noted that the gesture is among the most significant milestones in her “Chantel 12-12-12 Vision” — an initiative to provide 12 scholarships before her 12th birthday in December.

“Education is a light that no tragedy can put out. By supporting Greatness and Chidinma, we are helping them see beyond their loss and believe in a brighter tomorrow,” Olabanjo said.

She promised that the C.A.S.E. Foundation will continue to champion access to education for disadvantaged children, ensuring that neither hardship nor personal loss stands in the way of learning.

According to her, the 12-12-12 Vision represents just one of several projects in the pipeline, confirming that additional initiatives focused on child empowerment and education would be announced soon, reinforcing the commitment to ensuring that no child is left behind.