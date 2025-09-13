Court Approves Expedited Trial of Alleged UN Building Bombing MastermindAlex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Emeka Nwite of a Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday, approved accelerated trial of the alleged mastermind of the 2011 bombing of the United Nations (UN) building in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Khalid Al-Barnawi.

The approval was sequel to an application for expedited proceedings filed and argued by the Department of State Services (DSS).



The security agency had arrainged Al-Barnawi, believed to be a top commander of Ansaru, alongside four others on charges bordering on terrorism amongst others.

At yesterday’s proceedings, prosecution counsel, Dr. Alex Iziyon, SAN, who argued the motion for accelerated hearing, said that the DSS is ready to ensure speedy determination of the case.



In the absence of any objection to the request for accelerated trail, Justice Nwite granted the application as prayed and ordered that video recordings tendered by the DSS would be played in the presence of the court registrar while parties would take notes, after which they would return to the court on the next adjourned date.

The court said that the decision was to establish that confessional statements made by the suspects were not done under duress.

Al-Barnawi was arrested in Lokoja, Kogi state, in April 2016—five years after the attack on the UN building that killed more than 20 people and injured over 70.

His trial has suffered repeated delays due to legal and administrative hitches.

The co-defendants are Mohammed Bashir Saleh, Umar Mohammed Bello, also known as Datti, Mohammed Salisu, and Yakubu Nuhu, also known as Bello Maishayi.

Prosecutors alleged that between 2011 and 2013, the defendants conspired to carry out acts of terrorism in Sokoto, Kebbi, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe and other northern states.

The US had in 2012 designated Al-Barnawi a global terrorist and placed a $5 million bounty on him.

Ansaru, which is linked to al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb, has claimed responsibility for several deadly attacks, including the 2012 raid on a maximum-security prison in Kuje, Abuja.

Meanwhile, the matter has been adjourned till October 23 and 24 for continuation of the trial-within-a-trial.