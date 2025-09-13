CIA, Carbon Direct Unite to Advance  Climate Finance for Businesses

Omolabake Fasogbon

A new partnership between sustainability consulting firm, CSR-in-Action (CIA) and Carbon Direct Inc. has been sealed to empower African businesses, investors, and governments to drive the continent’s transition to a low-carbon future.

Specifically, CIA will be leveraging Carbon Direct’s expertise in carbon solutions and affinity with global markets to facilitate carbon finance, advanced carbon accounting, reporting, and risk management support for businesses.

Additionally, Group Chief Executive of CSR-in-Action, Bekeme Olowola stated at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding in Lagos, recently that the partnership will boost capacity of investors in areas such as carbon capture, utilisation and storage, while also equipping them with relevant tools in line with international frameworks.

She explained that the latest move will address Africa’s pressing needs.

“African businesses and governments don’t just need roadmaps, they need practical, financeable solutions, training and hands-on expertise, to implement them. Through this collaboration, we are equipping stakeholders with the tools, knowledge, and access to experts required to deliver measurable decarbonisation”, she said.

CIA boasts proven track record in governance and sustainability advocacy, with initiatives like Nigeria’s Community Engagement Standards, Earth Women documentary and its Sustainability Report.

“Working closely with Carbon Direct strengthens ability to deliver decarbonisation implementation support, carbon credit and offset advisory (such as flare gas recovery and mangrove restoration). This also enables application of training programmes tailored to Africa’s energy and industrial sectors”, Olowola stated.

Also speaking, Chief Scientist of Carbon Direct, Dr. Julio Friedmann said, “Our principles, tools, and practical experience put us in a unique position to help organisations make and manifest ambitious but actionable climate commitments.”

The new move will open up access to Carbon Direct’s global expertise, enabling African organisations to align with regulatory expectations and pursue climate finance for challenging projects.