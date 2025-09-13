Awoniyi Replaces Ola Aina in Nottingham Squad as Defender Out for 3 Month

Super Eagles and Nottingham Forest have been dealt a significant blow with reports confirming that Ola Aina faces at least three months on the sidelines following a hamstring injury.

The Chelsea academy graduate pulled up just ten minutes into Tuesday’s 2026 World Cup qualifier against South Africa in Bloemfontein and was replaced by Bright Osayi-Samuel.

Concerns over the poor condition of the Free State Stadium pitch had been raised before kickoff, and the surface may have contributed to Aina’s early withdrawal.

Subsequent scans conducted in England have confirmed the initial fears, with The Telegraph UK reporting that the versatile fullback will be unavailable until December 2025, provided his rehabilitation goes according to plan.

Aina has been ever-present for both club and country in recent months, starting three of Nottingham Forest’s Premier League matches this season and four of Nigeria’s last World Cup qualifiers.

His absence leaves a considerable void ahead of Nigeria’s games against Lesotho and Benin in October as well as the November friendly with Venezuela.

The 28-year-old is also in a race against time to be fit for the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, which kicks off on December 21, 2025.

Adding to the blow, Nottingham Forest have omitted Aina from their registered Premier League squad.

His place has been taken by Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi, whose proposed deadline day move away from the City Ground did not materialize.

It means Aina will not feature again in the Premier League until the transfer window reopens in January.