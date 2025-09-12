NUPRC: At 9,600 Bpd, Nigeria’s Crude Oil Losses Slumped to 16-Year-low in July

•Says 2.04m barrels lost in seven months

•Renaissance, navy plan framework to safeguard oil, gas assets

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja and Peter Uzoho in Lagos





The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) yesterday disclosed that the nation’s upstream oil sector had continued to witness a dramatic turnaround, with crude losses from theft and metering issues dropping to 9,600 barrels per day in July this year, the lowest in nearly 16 years.

In a statement in Abuja signed by the commission’s Head of Media and Strategic Communications, Eniola Akinkuotu, the NUPRC explained that the figure was the lowest figure since 2009 when losses dropped to an all-time low of 8,500 bpd.

It noted that the progress marked a major leap forward in the commission’s relentless drive to eliminate all forms of crude losses across Nigeria’s oilfields and pipelines.

“Between January and July 2025, crude oil losses were contained at 2.04 million barrels, averaging 9,600 barrels per day over the seven-month period. This marks a clear departure from the high-loss years that have long plagued the industry”, the commission stated.

By comparison, it pointed out that the entire 2024 calendar year recorded 4.1 million barrels lost at a daily average of 11,300 barrels, adding that remarkably, in just the first seven months of 2025, losses were cut by 50.2 per cent, with 2.04 million barrels lost over the period.

The upstream regulator maintained that the figures for the period ending July 2025 also represented a dramatic 94.57 per cent drop in crude oil losses compared to the full year of 2021, when Nigeria lost a staggering 37.6 million barrels at a daily average of 102,900 barrels.

“So far in 2025, only 2.04 million barrels have been lost, which is a reduction of 35.56 million barrels compared to the 37.6 million barrels lost in 2021, underscoring the scale of progress made in just four years. Crude oil losses in 2021 were the highest recorded in nearly 23 years, making it the peak year between 2002 and July 2025”, NUPRC added.

According to the commission, since the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) in 2021, Nigeria has recorded steady progress in reducing crude oil losses.

In 2021, it said losses stood at 37.6 million barrels, averaging 102,900 barrels per day, and in 2022, this dropped to 20.9 million barrels at a daily average of 57,200 barrels.

It stated further that the downward trend continued in 2023, with losses reduced to 4.3 million barrels at 11,900 barrels per day, noting that even more progress was made in 2024, as losses were further contained to 4.1 million barrels, averaging 11,300 barrels per day.

The commission said it has adopted a balanced mix of kinetic and non-kinetic strategies in tackling oil losses. On the kinetic front, the commission said it had continued to collaborate closely with security agencies, operators and communities.

“On the non-kinetic front, NUPRC has implemented strategic regulatory measures to close systemic loopholes. One key initiative is the metering audit across upstream facilities to ensure accurate measurement of production and exports. To further strengthen control, NUPRC approved 37 new crude oil evacuation routes to combat oil theft,” it stated.

To further strengthen control, the NUPRC under the leadership of Gbenga Komolafe, said it approved 37 new crude oil evacuation routes to combat oil theft.

Meanwhile, Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited and the Nigerian Navy have committed to a partnership to strengthen maritime security that would support improved crude oil and gas production across the company’s operational assets in the Niger Delta.

The commitment was the highlight of a high-level meeting held recently at the Nigerian Navy Headquarters in Abuja, where senior executives from Renaissance met with naval leadership to discuss joint efforts to protect critical national infrastructure and ensure uninterrupted energy output.

Renaissance announced this partnership in a statement issued yesterday, signed by its Spokesman, Michael Adande.

“Our vision for Nigeria’s energy security is rooted in collaboration. Working closely with the Navy ensures that our operations are protected and our growth trajectory remains stable”, Renaissance’s General Manager for Relations and Sustainable Development, Dr. Igo Weli said.

Weli, accompanied by Renaissance’s Chief Production Officer, Meshach Maichibi, and other senior executives of the company, restated the company’s commitment to partnering with public and private institutions to support the economic growth of Nigeria through improved oil and gas revenue.

The company stressed that security remains a key concern for operators in the Niger Delta, where infrastructure sabotage and crude oil theft continue to pose risks to production and personnel.

Speaking at the meeting, Renaissance’s General Manager for Security, Toye Fatoki, called for enhanced coordination with the Navy to improve surveillance of underwater assets and address maritime threats.

“We are seeing increasingly sophisticated threats to subsea infrastructure and offshore assets,” Fatoki said, adding, “A coordinated response with the Navy is essential, not only to deter criminal activity but to ensure the safe and stable operation of our facilities.”

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans, Rear Admiral Ibrahim Dewu, welcomed the partnership initiative and reaffirmed the Navy’s commitment to supporting the oil and gas sector.

He commended the rapid production turnaround by the company and emphasised the importance of public and private sector collaboration in achieving national energy objectives and maintaining maritime stability.

At the end of the meeting, both Renaissance and the Nigerian Navy agreed to establish a joint framework for operational coordination, intelligence sharing, and rapid response mechanisms to safeguard oil and gas infrastructure.

Renaissance acquired Shell’s stake in the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) earlier this year and has positioned itself as Nigeria’s leading indigenous upstream operator.

The engagement with the Navy was part of Renaissance’s wider effort to align with government and security institutions to drive sustainable growth in the oil and gas sector.