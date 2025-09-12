Fani-Kayode Denies Link to NFF Presidency, Blasts ‘419 Blogs’ for Fake Reports

Wale Igbintade

Former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has strongly denied reports linking him to the Presidency of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), dismissing them as “fake news” orchestrated by “419 blogs.”

In a statement issued yesterday, Fani-Kayode said he had no interest in football or the leadership of the NFF and described as false the claims that he had entered and subsequently withdrawn from the race for the presidency position.

“It has been brought to my attention that fake quotes are being attributed to me by various unknown blogs claiming that I have an interest in being Chairman (President) of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and that I have now decided to step down from the race to support someone else,” he said.

“This is all fake news. I know nothing about the NFF, I have no interest in the NFF or who leads it, I have no interest in football and thankfully I have not been approached or nominated for such a position by anyone, and if I had, I would have respectfully declined,” he added.

The former minister, popularly known as FFK, condemned what he called an “insulting attempt” to drag his name into football politics and urged members of the public to disregard the reports.

“I am not a footballer and I could not care less who the NFF Chairman is or will be. I urge the 419 and criminal blogs that are attributing these quotes to me and coming up with such fake stories to desist from doing so and leave me out of their mess,” he stated.

Fani-Kayode further cautioned that any news or quotes not published on his official website (femifanikayode.org) or verified social media handles should be treated with suspicion.

“Any quote or story that does not emanate from my website, my verified X handle (@realffk), or my verified Facebook and Instagram pages is not from me. Anything outside of these platforms is FAKE,” he stressed.