Angela Omeiza Marks 40th Birthday with Release of Inspiring book, “The Book of Jela”.

Angela Omeiza, Solicitor, Social Entrepreneur, Independent Non-Executive Director of Lapo Microfinance Bank, and founder of Jela’s Development Initiatives (JDI), celebrated her 40th birthday in Abuja with the release of her debut book “The Book of Jela Vol. 1: Bits and Snatches”.

The book, launched recently on her birthday, captures Angela’s extraordinary journey through resilience, faith and purpose. More than a recounting of her life, the book is a tapestry of moments, what she calls “bits and snatches,” drawn from her childhood in Nigeria to her transformative years in the United Kingdom.

“This is not the story of my life in its entirety; it is the story of moments. Moments that shaped me, broke me, lifted me and sometimes unsettled me,” Omeiza said during the launch. “At forty, I felt the urge to look back, not to capture every detail but to trace the thread that runs through my four decades of living.”

The book chronicles her disciplined years at Adesoye College, the challenges of early motherhood, health battles including a near-fatal ectopic pregnancy, and her career-defining experiences at British Aerospace. It also highlights her unwavering advocacy for social change through JDI, a nonprofit driving solutions in water access, blood donation, mental health and youth empowerment.

Reflecting on the book’s release, Omeiza added: “The Book of Jela is my offering, a glimpse into the making of the woman I am today, and perhaps a companion for anyone piecing together their own story from the fragments life leaves us.”

The launch drew family, friends and partners who praised both the milestone and the courage it took to tell such a personal yet universal story.

“The Book of Jela Vol. 1: Bits and Snatches” is available now and stands as a testament that trauma can birth purpose, pain can spark advocacy and faith can turn valleys into victories.

For copies of the book, contact thebookofjela@gmail.com