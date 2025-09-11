Zinox Partners KongaCares to Computerise Schools

In a bid to equip Nigerian students with computers, Zinox Technologies, in partnership with KongaCares, has unveiled the Computerise Nigeria Initiative during the just concluded GITEX at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos.

The ambitious one-computer-per-child programme aims to provide at least one million young Nigerians with laptops and supporting digital infrastructure.

In his address, President, Nigeria Computer Society, Dr. Muhammed Sirajo Aliyu commended Zinox Technologies for its consistent leadership and innovation, noting that the company has continued to provide affordable solutions that directly support digital education. He praised the initiative as a landmark effort that could transform classrooms nationwide.

He particularly thanked Leo Stan Ekeh for his unwavering support to NCS, education, and Nigeria’s broader digital transformation journey.

Laolu-Adewale of Wema Bank praised Zinox Technologies for their sustained belief in Nigeria’s digital economy potential. He shared insights about CeBIH’s activities while urging both government and private sector entities to increase investments in science and technology education.