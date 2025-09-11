  • Wednesday, 10th September, 2025

Zinox Partners KongaCares to Computerise Schools

Business | 16 seconds ago

In a bid to equip Nigerian students with computers, Zinox Technologies, in partnership with KongaCares, has unveiled the Computerise Nigeria Initiative during the just concluded GITEX at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos.

The ambitious one-computer-per-child programme aims to provide at least one million young Nigerians with laptops and supporting digital infrastructure.

In his address, President, Nigeria Computer Society, Dr. Muhammed Sirajo Aliyu commended Zinox Technologies for its consistent leadership and innovation, noting that the company has continued to provide affordable solutions that directly support digital education. He praised the initiative as a landmark effort that could transform classrooms nationwide.

He particularly thanked Leo Stan Ekeh for his unwavering support to NCS, education, and Nigeria’s broader digital transformation journey.

Laolu-Adewale of Wema Bank praised Zinox Technologies for their sustained belief in Nigeria’s digital economy potential. He shared insights about CeBIH’s activities while urging both government and private sector entities to increase investments in science and technology education.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.