Truecaller Transforms Caller ID with AI

With a global community of over 450 million active users, Truecaller has become more than just a caller ID service; it’s a trusted guide in helping people understand not only who is reaching out, but the intent behind every call.

Truecaller has started providing deeper contextual insights using AI on incoming calls received by its users, going way beyond showing just the caller’s name.

Global CEO of Truecaller, Rishit Jhunjhunwala, said: “People hesitate to answer unknown calls because they lack context and in today’s world, context is everything. Truecaller was built to solve this: not just to identify who’s calling, but to help customers understand why people make certain calls.

Truecaller’s Caller ID is powered by a dynamic, AI-driven engine that interprets billions of signals from calls, messages, and user feedback across the globe — every single day.