  • Thursday, 11th September, 2025

Suspected Gunmen Kill 3 Police Officers in Kogi

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Kogi State Police Command has confirmed the killing of three police officers by suspected gunmen at a checking point in Egbe, a community that shares a boundary with Kwara State.

The Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP William Ovye, who confirmed the incident, noted that it happened in the early hours of yesterday.

Aya asserted that the Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Miller Dantawaye, has deployed a police tactical team to the area, adding that they are on the trail of the gunmen.

“I can confirm to you that three officers on duty were killed today in Egbe, a border community with Kwara State.

“The Commissioner of Police has deployed a tactical squad to the area. We are currently on the trail of these men of the underworld, and they will all be arrested soon,” he started.

