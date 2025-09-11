  • Wednesday, 10th September, 2025

Safer Gaming for Africa Conference Holds

The first Pan-African online conference on responsible gambling will take place on Wednesday, September 24, 2025. This half-day online conference is solely dedicated to

responsible gambling.

Safer Gaming for Africa brings together regulators, operators, community groups, and international experts from South, East, and West Africa to discuss player protection and how to build a safer gaming ecosystem.

Sessions include an opening speech by Bashir Are, CEO of the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority. The keynote will focus on Gambling Harm in South Africa. A panel session is being held on the topic of ‘Responsible versus Problem Gambling’ across African jurisdictions. A workshop will be held on identifying and overcoming barriers to safer play.

It will not all be talk as a Technical Showcase has been slated to take place with the Launch of the AHA MINAKI App. Participants will gain access to cutting-edge research and peer-to-peer knowledge sharing. The conference will also foster collaboration among charities, regulators, and grass-roots advocates.

Anchored in Abuja by the not-for-profit organization GambleAwareNG, the conference has secured collaboration from other groups with similar goals, including Gamblepause Initiative Africa, the South African Responsible Gambling Foundation, Responsible Gambling Kenya, GAMINGWEEK, and GamCare Uganda.

