Nigerian Businesses Must Embrace AI in the Future of Work

Nosa Iyamu

The COVID-19 pandemic forever changed how we work. It accelerated a digital transformation that was already underway, forcing businesses to embrace new technologies and rethink traditional structures. In this new era, Artificial Intelligence (AI), once a concept from science fiction, is no longer a luxury but a necessity for growth and survival.

AI is poised to redefine the very nature of work, much like email revolutionised communication. It’s not about replacing human ingenuity but augmenting it, making work more agile, efficient, and ultimately, more rewarding. A PwC report, “Sizing the Prize,” predicts AI could contribute up to $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030. For Africa, the potential is immense, with a 2023 African Development Bank report suggesting AI could boost the continent’s GDP by up to $1.2 trillion by 2030.

Nigeria, with its rapidly growing tech sector, stands to benefit immensely. The government’s commitment to developing a national AI strategy signals a clear understanding of this technology’s importance for the nation’s economic future. For Nigerian businesses to compete on a global stage, they must strategically commit to AI adoption, moving beyond mere interest to a multi-pronged approach that includes deployment, training, and a fundamental shift in mindset.

AI is not a replacement for talent; it’s a powerful coworker. Companies must communicate that AI is an enabler, freeing employees from repetitive tasks to focus on higher-value, creative, and strategic work. This mindset shift is crucial for successful integration.

AI can automate routine tasks, freeing up employees to dedicate their energy to more impactful work. One key way it transforms the workplace is through the automation of repetitive tasks. AI-powered Robotic Process Automation (RPA) can handle routine jobs like data entry, invoice processing, and report generation, significantly boosting efficiency and accuracy. This allows staff to focus on more strategic and creative responsibilities.

Beyond automation, AI also offers enhanced data analytics. Its algorithms can quickly sift through massive datasets, providing businesses with actionable insights for informed decision-making. This capability helps companies uncover trends and predict outcomes much faster than traditional methods. Furthermore, AI improves the customer experience through tools like AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants, which provide 24/7 customer support, handle routine queries, and free up human agents for more complex issues.

AI also facilitates smarter collaboration. It can transcribe meetings, translate languages in real-time, and summarize lengthy documents, making communication smoother, especially for remote or global teams. In addition, it enhances efficient talent management by streamlining the recruitment process, sifting through resumes to identify the best-fit candidates. In an increasingly digital world, AI is also crucial for stronger cybersecurity, playing a key role in detecting and responding to cyber threats to protect sensitive company data.

AI offers a unique advantage in creative marketing, a field where originality and strategic thinking are paramount. It doesn’t stifle creativity; it amplifies it. AI-powered tools can analyse market trends, consumer behavior, and campaign performance with incredible speed and accuracy. This data allows creative teams to move beyond guesswork and create highly targeted, personalised content that resonates deeply with their audience.

For example, an AI tool can analyse thousands of social media posts to identify emerging trends and emotional sentiment around a brand. This insight allows marketers to craft campaigns that are not only relevant but also culturally timely. Additionally, AI can automate the creation of marketing materials like social media captions, email subject lines, and ad copy, freeing up creative professionals to focus on big-picture strategy and innovative campaign concepts. In essence, AI handles the data and the drudgery, while the human mind is left to do what it does best – create.

Nigeria and the broader African continent, with a young, tech-savvy population, are perfectly positioned to lead this AI revolution. Businesses in Lagos, Nairobi, and beyond are already leveraging AI in various sectors, from fintech to agriculture. The post-COVID workplace is not just about remote work; it’s about smart work. It’s about empowering employees with tools that enhance their capabilities, fostering a culture of innovation, and strategically leveraging AI to build resilient, globally competitive businesses.

The future of work is here, and it is intelligent, collaborative, and boundless. Nigerian companies have a critical window to position themselves at the forefront of this wave, understanding that AI is not a futuristic concept but a present-day imperative for growth and global relevance.

* Iyamu is Chief Executive Officer, IVI PR.