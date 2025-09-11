1952 Africa and LIMCAF Announce The Legacy Exhibition: Celebrating Tomorrow’s Masters, Today

Africa’s leading art foundation, 1952 Africa, in partnership with Life In My City Art Festival (LIMCAF), is proud to announce The Legacy Exhibition, a landmark showcase opening on 20th September 2025 at the 1952 Africa Art Gallery in Lagos.

This special exhibition brings together 28 past winners of LIMCAF’s annual art competition, each of whom has emerged as one of Nigeria’s most exciting creative voices. By presenting these artists’ works, The Legacy Exhibition affirms that legacy is not only about what has been inherited, but also about what is being created and carried forward today.

“Tomorrow’s Masters, Today”, the guiding theme of the exhibition, highlights the role of emerging artists in shaping Africa’s creative future while celebrating the continuity between generations of talent.

Speaking on the exhibition, Amanda Madumere, Programme Manager, 1952 Africa, said, “At 1952 Africa, we are committed to amplifying African voices and building bridges between emerging talent and global opportunities. The Legacy Exhibition is a statement that these artists are already shaping the narrative of African art today. Collectors, curators, and art lovers will encounter works that are as rooted in heritage as they are visionary for the future.”

Oji-Ngwu, Programme Director at LIMCAF, added, “For 18 years, LIMCAF has been dedicated to discovering and nurturing young talent across Nigeria. Some of these artists have since become global voices, yet they return to honour the platform that first empowered them.

“Partnering 1952 Africa extends our mission, affirming that tomorrow’s masters are already among us, and their works deserve to be seen, collected, and celebrated.”

The exhibition will feature a diverse collection of paintings, sculpture, mixed media, photography, and textile art, offering a panoramic view of the creativity and innovation driving Nigeria’s contemporary art scene.