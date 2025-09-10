Nigeria, Angola to Sign 15 MoUs As 5th Joint Commission Begins in Luanda

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Nigeria and Angola are expected to sign no fewer than 15 Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) at the ongoing 5th session of the Nigeria-Angola Bilateral Economic Joint Commission (BEJC) in Luanda.

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, said the MoUs, when signed, would propel the existing bilateral relations between the two countries to a higher pedestal, and play very crucial roles in enhancing their mutual interest, strengthening domestic institutions, promoting economic and social growth, and building capacity for friendly countries.

She listed the areas covered by the MOUs to include: Establishing Nigeria-Angola Business Council; Economic and Technical Cooperation; Cooperation in Combating Illicit Production, Manufacturing, and Trafficking in Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances, and their Precursors; Migration Partnership.

Others are Cooperation Waiver of Visa Requirements for Diplomatic and Official Passport Holders; Cooperation on Transfer of Sentenced Person(s) and Cooperation in Correctional Administration and Reforms.

Furthermore, it stated that the Cooperation in Technical Manpower Assistance; Cooperation in the Field of Tertiary/Higher Education; Cooperation in the Fight Against Corruption; Cooperation in Youth Development; Cooperation in Policing and Security; Cultural Cooperation and Exchanges; Cooperation on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters; Cooperation on Defence and Intelligence; Cooperation on Public Communication, Media, and Information Exchanges.

The Minister, however, regretted that previous efforts to hold another session since the 4th session in Abuja in October 2001 were not successful but expressed delight that the event became possible after over two decades.

The Minister who spoke in Luanda, Angola, yesterday, at the opening of the Session, said: “Our gathering here today is the outcome of the recent efforts by both countries from February this year after decades of unfruitful efforts including the failed 2013 attempts by technical officials.

“The continued efforts toward resuscitating this Joint Commission by both countries over the years is aimed at strengthening the fraternal relations between Nigeria and Angola, whose foundation was laid when Nigeria’s Diplomatic Mission was established in Luanda in 1975.

“Prior to that, Nigeria contributed immensely to the liberation of Angola from Portugal and the recognition of the Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) as the legitimate representative of the Angolan people.”

Odumegwu-Ojukwu noted that the eventual reactivation of the Joint Commission attested to the continued efforts by both countries towards actualising the aspirations of their diplomatic relations for the mutual benefit of their people.

She said: “This reactivation, which has birthed the 5th Session of the Joint Commission, has provided an opportunity to resuscitate the moribund bilateral agreements between the two countries.

“I am specifically delighted to note that the collective efforts by both sides have yielded results in the drafting, strenuous vetting of 19 Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) together with two Twinning Agreements between the Government of Bayelsa State (Nigeria) and the Province of Namibe (Angola) as well as the Twinning Agreement between the Government of Nasarawa State (Nigeria) and the Province of Bengo (Angola), on very important areas of cooperation for final consideration during this Joint Commission meeting.”