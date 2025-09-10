Nationwide Blackout: NISO Begins Gradual Restoration After Power Grid Failure

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) Wednesday announced that it had begun the restoration of the national electricity grid, hours after a system disturbance led to blackouts in several parts of the country.

The latest incident took place around 11.20 am, THISDAY learnt, leading to zero supply to the 12 Distribution Companies (Discos) in the country.

But at the time of putting this report together around 3.05pm, data from the Independent System Operator showed that about 495mw of the over 4,000mw which was available earlier, had been restored.

A statement released by the newly created NISO said that the latest incident was due to the tripping of a Generation Company (Genco) facility, resulting in a significant load drop, which cascaded to other Gencos, leading to a system disturbance.

“The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) informs the general public that the national grid experienced a system disturbance at 11:20 hrs on 10/09/2025. The disturbance was caused by the tripping of a Genco, resulting in a significant load drop, which cascaded to other GenCos, leading to a system disturbance.

“NISO immediately commenced restoration of the grid at 11:45 hrs, beginning with supply to Abuja from the Shiroro power plant, and substantial restoration has been achieved across the country. A full investigation into the immediate and remote causes is underway.

“ The outcome (s) of the investigation report would determine the remedial and proactive actions to be taken to forestall future occurrences. We crave your indulgence to bear with us as restoration is still ongoing,” the statement added.

Earlier, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) had announced a power outage affecting its franchise areas.

AEDC, in a public notice posted via its official X handle afternoon, said the outage was due to a loss of supply from the national grid, which occurred at 11:23 a.m.