Leadway Holdings Announces Acquisition of PAL Pensions

Leadway Holdings Limited, said it has concluded agreement with relevant authorities to acquire 100 percent equity interest in Pensions Alliance Limited.

PAL, is one of the prominent  licensed Pension Fund Administrators (PFA). The transaction, which includes the transfer of ownership by FSDH Holding Company Limited (“FSDH”) and Africa Alliance Insurance Plc, marks a milestone consolidation in Nigeria’s pension industry.

In an  official statement to this effect signed by Niyi Abiola of Corporate Services department of Leadway Holding,  the Managing Director Leadway Holdings Limited, Tunde Hassan-Odukale, said,

“The acquisition of PAL Pensions which recently celebrated the dual milestone of its 20th anniversary and crossing of the N1trillion Asset Under Management (AUM), underscored Leadway Holdings’ strategy of diversification and sustainable growth. 

“By integrating PAL with Leadway Pensure, the Group creates one of the largest and most resilient pension fund administrators with a reinforced capacity to deliver more value to Nigerians. The move further expands Leadway’s nationwide reach, positioning it to capture future growth in a pension market with immense potentials,” Hassan- Odukale stated.

Also reacting to the development, Managing Director, PAL Pensions,  Sa’adu Jijji, expressed his appreciation for the seamless manner with which the transition has been handled, adding, “Our transition from PAL Pension into the Leadway ecosystem, without doubt, opens the door to industry-focused collaboration that is bound to deliver a wider range of financial solutions, more growth, greater impact and enhanced value for all stakeholders in PAL Pensions as we continue to deliver the stellar services we are renowned for.”

