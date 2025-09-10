Ikoyi Club 1938 Ladies’ Golf Section Holds 50th Anniversary Tournament

In commemoration of her 50th anniversary, the Ikoyi Club Ladies Golf Section will on November 11 through November 15, 2025, hold a ladies open golf tournament to mark the milestone.

In a statement, the Ladies’ Captain, Mrs. Peggy Onwu, said that, this tournament is unique, as it marks 50 years of commitment, skills development and building connections with ladies across Africa and beyond”.

This years Ladies Open, is THE 50TH! and represents a significant milestone in the Nigerian golfing landscape.

The event, with its international flavour, is guaranteed to garner the attention and interest of a wide-ranging audience.

The theme for this year’s unique tournament “The 50th”, is aimed at highlighting the prowess, resilience and organizational ability of a lady golfer, as exemplified in the ladies’ golf swing. It also aligns with Ikoyi Ladies golf theme for the year 2025 Go Beyond Golf and Golfing.

Ikoyi Ladies Open championship is a legacy event that has often attracted talents from predominantly Africa.

This year will be no different but for the increased spectrum of countries. The tournament, which promises to attract an average of 200 participants from across Africa and different clubs in Nigeria, will be preceded by the historic unveiling of the 50th anniversary logo.

Mrs. Onwu added: “As at today, registered participants for the tournament include participants from Kenya, Uganda, Ghana, Zambia among other countries.

“It has been a full calendar year for ladies in the continent with several open tournaments being held. It will therefore be unpredictable to know what country or who the winner of the 50th edition of Ikoyi ladies open 2025 will be.”

She further stressed this will also bring out the essence of golf: build friendships, humanity, skills, leadership qualities and togetherness while also, building connections with Ladies across Africa and beyond.