DHQ Braces for 4th CDS Unity Basketball Championship in Lagos  

 National Stadium and Teslim Balogun Stadium, both in Surulere, Lagos will from September  30- October 5, 2025 play host to the fourth edition of  Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Unity Basketball Championship (South-West Zone) organised by the Defence Headquarters.

‎The annual championship is part of the CDS’ non-kinetic approach to strengthen security and foster unity, discipline, and teamwork among Nigerian youths. Through the power of sports, the tournament seeks to instill values of peace, resilience, and nation-building across communities.

‎The championship will feature 12 elite male basketball teams drawn from the South-West and neighbouring states, including a military team as well as Veterans’ exhibition matches.

‎The organisers announced that cash prizes, medals, trophies, and certificates will be awarded to participating teams, while special recognition awards, including Most Valuable Player (MVP) and Tournament Best will also be rewarded.

‎The CDS, General Christopher Musa (OFR), said the Unity Basketball Tournament is more than just a game, but “a platform to unite communities, inspire the youth, and reinforce the values of teamwork and discipline. Through non-kinetic approaches, we aim to promote a stronger, more united Nigeria.”

