Atoyebi Urges Tinubu’s Appointees to Empower People, not Chase Wealth

Sunday Ehigiator

The Convener of the BAT Ideological Group, Bamdele Atoyebi, has urged political appointees in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to prioritise empowering citizens over pursuing personal enrichment.

Speaking in Abuja during an interactive programme organised by the Tinubu Support Group (TSG), where the Minister of State for Education, Dr. Suwaiba Sa’idu Ahmad, was the guest, Atoyebi said effective governance must be rooted in building people who can in turn drive national prosperity.

He commended the session as “interesting and educating,” stressing that such platforms enable grassroots mobilisers to better understand government policies and communicate them to ordinary Nigerians. “If all ministers can come here once in a while to tell us what they have done, it will help every member, because we are grassroots people. Without proper information, we won’t be able to sell anything to them. With this kind of information, we’ll be able to sell Asiwaju easily,” he said.

Atoyebi criticised the poor publicity around some government initiatives, warning that many achievements risk going unnoticed. He recounted advising an agency head that if the administration’s programmes were better communicated, “Asiwaju does not need to campaign anymore. It’s an easy win. You are doing so much, but little is being said about the programme.”

The convener also appealed to members of support groups not to lose faith, despite feeling sidelined after the 2023 elections. According to him, “Tinubu is committed to loyalty and inclusivity. Asiwaju is not a user of people. It will surely get to them. Everybody cannot get appointed, but everybody can be carried along. The only problem is that some appointees only remember their families instead of carrying people along.”

Reiterating the philosophy behind the BAT Ideological Group, Atoyebi emphasised that Tinubu’s legacy rests on “raising men, not money.” He argued that empowered individuals would eventually create wealth and sustain national growth. “The men that you raise will now turn to billions of naira tomorrow. But some appointees prefer to raise money instead of men. That is why many people are not being carried along,” he said.

He, therefore, advised political office holders to work closely with support groups and extend empowerment to members, who, in turn, would positively impact their communities.