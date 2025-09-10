2027: Former Kwara Speaker Advocates Inclusion of IREV in Electoral Act to Reduce Rigging

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Ahead of 2027 general elections, a constitutional lawyer and chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Kwara state, Prof. Ali Ahmad Wednesday canvassed for the inclusion of Independent National Electoral Commission Results Viewing Portal(IReV) in the Electoral Act as way of putting an end to the reported cases of election rigging in the country.

Speaking with newsmen in Ilorin on the sideline of the forthcoming general elections in the country, Prof. Ahmad who is also a former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, said that the development would go a long way to bringing transparency and fairness in the conduct of the elections in the country.

He said that, “I want to say that, let the IReV be in the Electoral Act of the country, the era of rigging any elections would be a thing of the past in the country.

“The usage of IREV for our elections would allow every voter to vote at their polling units and the results are transmitted electronically to the INEC portal and it will help to get results instantly rather than depending on collation officers who may at times inflate the results of the elections on the way to collation centers.

“The IReV would also bring credibility and acceptability of election results in the country and this will also stabilise the nation’s democratic institutions in the country”.

He added that, “Once the IReV is included in the constitutional amendments and.Electoral Act, the incidences of the politicians taking themselves to court over the conduct of the elections would be reduced.

“Every politicians would be able to accept the election results without doubting the results because the election results would be seen transparently, devoid of any manipulation and this would also boost the democratic participation in the country”.

Ahmad noted that, ” I know it will be very difficult but I belief that if the present administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu can allow it to be done, it will bring credibility, acceptability and transparency in the conduct of the elections in the country”.

On the African Democratic Congress in Kwara, the former Speaker of the state House of Assembly said that the party had no stand in the political calculations of the state in the forthcoming elections.

Ahmad said that the ADC had no structure and no members that can withstand the PDP and they will not spring any surprises in the next elections in the state.

The former lawmaker however urged the members of the PDP to remain united and work together so as to ensure the electoral success of the party in the next elections in the state.