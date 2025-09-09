Shettima Pledges Enhanced Military Operations Against Terrorists, as Abbas Condemns Killings in Kaduna, Other States

•Army neutralises scores of bandits, rescues 2, recovers arms in Kogi

•VP expresses confidence in armed forces’ capacity to overcome security challenges

•Northern CAN: Tinubu should do more to address hardship, insecurity

Deji Elumoye, Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja, John Shiklam in Kaduna and Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja





Vice President Kashim Shettima has expressed deep condolences to the government and people of Borno State over the recent terrorist attack that claimed many lives in Darajamal Community, Bama Local Government Area.

Shettima reiterated President Bola Tinubu’s directive to the armed forces to review security operations, including the deployment of advanced military hardware and surveillance equipment to eliminate terrorist groups across the country.

Equally reacting to the issue, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, lamented the series of recorded attacks in Kaduna, Borno, Katsina, Plateau, Kwara and other states over the weekend, resulting in the killings of innocent citizens.

Abbas, in a statement issued yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, described the killings as gruesome and unfortunate.

Abbas called for decisive action against criminals and criminality by the security forces, warning of the implications of insecurity for the socioeconomic stability of the country.

In a related development, operatives of the Nigeria Army,12 Brigade, in an operation tagged Egwua Atite, neutralised scores of bandits, rescued a father and his son, recovered ammunitions and motorcycles in the sustained efforts to root out criminal elements from Kogi and neighbouring states.

This was contained in a press statement signed by Hassan Abdullahi, a Lieutenant, and Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 12 Brigade Nigerian Army, and made available to journalists in Lokoja yesterday.

Addressing the security situation, Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Rev. Yakubu Pam, said President Bola Tinubu meant well for the country but he must do more to ease the growing hardship and insecurity in the country.

Pam, who spoke in an interview during a condolence visit in Kaduna over the weekend, stated that the president inherited a difficult situation, but warned that citizens were running out of patience.

“There is hardship. Whoever says that there is no hardship, I think that person is not speaking the truth,” he said.

Meanwhile, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, Saturday, visited Darajamal community to condole with the families of the victims, civilians and soldiers alike, who were killed by Boko Haram insurgents on Friday night.

In his condolence message on Monday, Shettima described the incident as a profound loss to both the state and the country.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to Zulum, the people of Borno State, and the Nigerian military over the loss of their compatriots. “These deaths have left the entire nation in collective grief, but we are confident that justice will be served for the bereaved families,” the vice president said.

He expressed confidence in the capacity of the armed forces to overcome the security challenges facing the state, citing Tinubu’s approval for the acquisition of additional drones and his directive for all security agencies to intensify and review their operational strategies.

Shettima highlighted the federal government’s consideration of the establishment of state police. He emphasised Tinubu’s position that security challenges in some states required specialised units that understood the local terrain, culture, and could effectively network at the grassroots level.

He offered prayers for the bereaved families and assured both the state government and affected families of continued federal government support in addressing the security situation.

A press statement signed by Hassan Abdullahi, a Lieutenant and Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 12 Brigade Nigerian Army, and made available to journalists in Lokoja, yesterday, said in a sustained effort to rid Kogi State of banditry and other contemporary security challenges while restoring peace in troubled communities, troops of 12 Brigade Nigerian Army had continued to record significant gains in the ongoing Operation EGWUA A TITE II in Kogi State.

The operation, which commenced early September 2025, had already recorded notable successes. It was carried in three local government areas, namely, Lokoja (Kogi Boundary with Niger State), Kabba Bunu, Yagba West Local Government Area.

The Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relation Office, explained that during the operation, troops of 126 Battalion, led by the Commanding Officer and in conjunction with Other Hybrid Forces (OHF) came in contact with bandits along their axis of advance in Tunga general area and two bandits were neutralised.

The acting assistant director said, “In an effort to boost troops’ morale, the commander 12 Brigade Nigerian Army and Force Commander Operation Accord III, Brigadier General Kasim Umar Sidi, led the exploitation further along axis of advance leading to destruction of several bandits’ settlements while dominating the general area with patrols and ambushes.

“On September 2, 2025, acting on credible intelligence, troops with close air support from 405 Helicopter Combat Training Group, launched an air combat mission to Ankomi, engaging fleeing bandits on sight and neutralising scores.

“In a related development, troops of 126 Battalion, led by the Commanding Officer, on 3 September 2025 conducted clearance operations in Aleke, Ungwan Soni, and Ungwan Nyaba communities.

“During the operation, one Mr. Pabo Suleiman and his two children were successfully rescued. The rescued victims had since been reunited with their family members. Additionally, five locally made Dane guns were recovered during.

“Also in another fierce gun battle at a bandits’ hideout ahead of Tunga, intelligence confirmed that Kachalla Bala, a notorious bandit commander, and five others were neutralised.

“On the same day, troops in conjunction with OHF also conducted a successful ambush operation along a suspected bandits’ main supply route at Agbede–Adankoo Bridge (Mosalanci Boka), where a bandit logistics courier was neutralized. Items recovered during the ambush included one motorcycle, two mobile phones, and one AK-47 magazine loaded with 20 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

“The troops of 12 Brigade Nigerian Army have reiterated its commitment to rid Kogi State and adjoining areas of banditry, criminality, and other security threats.

“The ongoing Operation EGWUA A TITE II continues to yield positive results, and troops will remain resolute in restoring peace and security in the region.”

Abass demanded decisive action from the military and intelligence agencies, recalling the standing orders by Tinubu for them to quell the activities of terrorists and bandits.

The speaker condemned the killings, lamenting the losses. While calling for the rescue of the abductees, he charged the security forces with apprehending the perpetrators and prosecuting them.

Abbas commiserated with the families of the victims, the affected communities, and the people and the government of the respective states.

According to Chair of Northern CAN, Pam, “I could see that President Tinubu has a very good intention for the country. I know that he has given his word to Nigerians, and I also know that he is doing his best in terms of improving the economy, infrastructure, and in terms of leadership.”

Pam however warned that intentions alone are not enough, particularly as the danger signals are still rising in terms of insecurity.”

It could be recalled that at least seven people were reportedly killed and 11 others injured in an attack by bandits on Wake Community in Agunu Ward of Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Sunday.

The gunmen also abducted an unspecified number of residents.

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists’ attacked Bama Local Government Area, on Friday night claimed many lives, including soldiers and civilians.

Also, seven people were reportedly killed in Katsina State as bandits launched an attack on Magajin Wando village in Dandume Local Government Area on Friday night.

Similarly, bandits launched an attack on Shagbe Community in the Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State over the weekend, killing two and kidnapping eight persons.

In the same vein, gunmen, on Saturday night, invaded a mining site in Wang Community in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, killing no fewer than six miners.