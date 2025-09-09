No Casualties as Thunderstorm Cuts 132kv Otukpo-Nsukka Transmission Line

•NERC tells Anambra residents not to buy, fix electricity transformers

• Says it’s duty of power distribution companies

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) yesterday announced that a thunderstorm that occurred late in the evening of September 3, 2025, caused the snapping of the 132kV Otukpo–Nsukka–New Haven transmission line.

A statement by TCN spokesperson, Ndidi Mbah, said the cut conductor fell to the ground near Tower 97 along the route.

Although there was no loss of human life, the high-voltage discharge from the fallen conductor, TCN said, torched a house built under the transmission line, close to the tower, burnt a car parked under the transmission line right-of-way and killed two cows along the route.

“Immediately following the incident, the Regional Manager of TCN, Enugu Region, Tom Inugonum and his team visited the site of the incident for an on-the-ground assessment of the incident.

“TCN’s Quick Response Line Maintenance Team has also been deployed to the site and has since commenced dismantling the damaged section of the line in preparation for restringing a new conductor,” the statement added.

Despite the disruption, TCN stated that there has been no load loss to the Nsukka area, which is normally supplied through the affected transmission line, disclosing that it has implemented a temporary alternative power supply arrangement by diverting bulk electricity through the Otukpo 132kV Transmission Substation to Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) for onward distribution to the Nsukka axis.

“TCN appreciates that no human casualties occurred as a result of the incident. However, this serves as a stark reminder of the critical need to avoid building, parking, or engaging in any activities within the transmission lines’ Right of Way (RoW). The company emphasises that such encroachments are extremely dangerous and pose serious risks to lives and property.

“We urge the public to always respect the integrity of power infrastructure and comply with safety guidelines around transmission facilities. TCN remains committed to maintaining a stable and secure national grid while ensuring public safety,” it added.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has called on electricity consumers in Anambra State to report any instances where officials of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) request payments for transformers, cables, or poles.

This appeal was made during a town hall and complaints resolution meeting held in Awka, Anambra State, organised by NERC to engage with electricity customers, a statement posted by the power sector regulator on its social media handles stated.

Speaking at the event, NERC Commissioner, Stakeholder Management, Mrs Aisha Mahmud, represented by Head of Consumer Protection at NERC, Dr Zubair Babatunde, emphasised that maintenance of such infrastructure is the responsibility of Distribution Companies (Discos), not consumers.

The Commissioner urged residents to document and forward any such cases to NERC for swift intervention.

“NERC oversees the operations of distribution companies to ensure customers are treated fairly. If you’re unhappy with the services provided, please lodge your complaints through the proper channels. We’re here to listen to your concerns and ensure the DisCos respond directly,” Mahmud stated.