NEPC Equips Entrepreneurs with Export Skills at Lagos Mainland Trade Fair

The Nigerian Export Promotions Council, NEPC, has equipped over 100 entrepreneurs with necessary export skills at the Lagos Mainland Trade Fair concluded last weekend.

Nancy Okpa and Olamide Olatunde, both Senior Trade Officers from NEPC, put the entrepreneurs through step-by-step export procedures. They also gained insight to the importance of compliance with international standards and compliance.

Monalisa Abimbola Aze, a lawyer turned entrepreneur, whose company, Mona Matthews, curated the event expressed appreciation to the NEPC for the support to develop the export capabilities of entrepreneurs and for providing them access to international markets.

She said: “The entrepreneurs will be more confident and equipped to navigate the exportation process. Through export, entrepreneurs can expand their businesses and access global market.”

Olori Janet Afolabi, a Media Personality and Queen of Apomu Kingdom in Osun State, who collaborated with Azeh on the event, commended NEPC for its effort to reduce Nigeria’s economic vulnerability to oil price fluctuation by promoting non-oil exports.

She said through such efforts, there will be increased foreign exchange earnings for Nigeria.

Apart from the NEPC, officials of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration Control, NAFDAC, also attended the Trade Fair to sensitise entrepreneurs on the need to register their products.

The event drew a large crowd and sparked entrepreneurial growth.

Aze adds: “I am overwhelmed by the success of the event. We are grateful for the enthusiasm from entrepreneurs who showed their products and services with passion. The event has shown that with determination and hard work, we can create a lasting impact and provide opportunities for growth and expansion of businesses and services.”

Speaking on the large turnout, Olori Afolabi said it was a great first attempt that exceeded her expectations.

She added: “It was incredible to see entrepreneurs come together to celebrate enterprise and innovations. The energy was amazing. We look forward to building on this momentum.”

One of the entrepreneurs that attended the event, Enobong Ezekiel, the CEO/Founder, Coreal8, said: “l am honoured to have been a part of this experience. I was able to connect with many customers and partners. The organisers did an incredible job of creating a vibrant and supportive atmosphere that allowed us to showcase our services.”

The Lagos Mainland Trade Fair took place on September 6 and 7, at Yard 158, Kudirat Abiola Way, Ikeja, Lagos State.

About 100 versatile Vendors showcased their goods and services at the event.