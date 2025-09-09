Lagos Commends Fir’s Milestone in Tackling Nigeria’s Housing Deficit

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Lagos State Government has commended the management of Alaro City in their recent delivery of additional 48 apartments to new home owners bringing the total to 200 units in one year within the Lekki Free Zone.

Speaking at the third handover of keys to new homeowners in Alaro City recently, the Commissioner for Housing, Lagos State, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, commended Alaro City’s immense work in tackling Nigeria’s housing deficit.

For the Managing Director of Alaro City and Chairman, West Africa for Rendeavour, Yomi Ademola, Alaro City, in partnership with Universal Homes, has officially completed the third handover of keys to homeowners, delivering another 48 apartments at Universal One.

“Delivering 200 homes in such a short time reflects not only the demand for quality housing but also the confidence people have in our vision of building a truly integrated city,” Ademola said.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Commerce, Trade and Industry, Mrs. Kaosarat Folasade Ambrose-Medebem, said that “the synergy between residential and industrial development in Alaro City affirmed its role as a magnet for global investment and local economic growth.”

In his remarks, the Managing Director of Lekki Worldwide Investments Limited (LWIL), Mr. Niyi Akinlusi, emphasised Alaro City’s role in driving sustainable urban growth.