FRSC, KT-IRS to Establish Number Plate Manufacturing Plant

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in partnership with the Katsina State Internal Revenue Service (KT-IRS) has concluded plans to establish a mini-number plate manufacturing plant in Katsina State.

The FRSC Deputy Corps Marshal in charge of Motor Vehicle Administration, Aliyu Datsama, revealed this to journalists shortly after inspecting the proposed site for the plant at the KT-IRS premises on Monday.

He said accommodation facilities had been provided by the state internal revenue service for the effective and immediate take-off of the mini manufacturing plant in the state.

Datsama, who expressed satisfaction with the facilities, noted that the mulled establishment of the number plate production plant was sequel to the request made by the Executive Chairman of the KT-IRS, Muhammad Isyaku.

“We received a request from the Executive Chairman of Katsina State Internal Revenue Service that he wants us to establish a mini plant here for the production of plate numbers.

“So, my boss asked me to come and do a site analysis to see what they have and the possibility of establishing the mini plant. We have seen what they have, and we are satisfied,” he said.

Earlier, the Executive Chairman of KT-IRS, Muhammad Isyaku, said he applied for the establishment of the mini manufacturing plant due to the growing demands for number plates in the state.

He said the KT-IRS has ordered for number plates from the FRSC and paid about N80 million for both private and commercial vehicles, motorcycles and tricycles for the past seven months.

“We are encountering delays because so many states have applied and we have to join the queue. I applied to the FRSC headquarters to give us the privilege of having a mini plant for the production of number plates in the state.

“By the grace of God, our application was considered. That is what informed the visit of the FRSC delegation led by the Deputy Corps Marshal. They have inspected and accepted the site,” he said.

The KT-IRS chairman said while FRSC and other relevant authorities were enforcing the use of number plates, Katsina State is battling with inadequacy, hence the need for the establishment of the manufacturing plant.

He explained that manufacturing the number plates in the state would significantly tackle its scarcity and enhance the internally generated revenue of the state.

He said the manufacturing plant, when established, would cater for Zamfara, Jigawa, Sokoto and other neighbouring states’ internal revenue services.

“The FRSC mini number plate production plant is not only meant for Katsina; other state internal revenue services will also apply and pay for production to be done in their names,” Isyaku added.